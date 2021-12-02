ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan retracts new flight bookings ban after criticisms

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Norwalk Hour
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Japan says it has retracted a ban on new incoming international flight bookings to defend against the new variant of the coronavirus only a day after the policy was announced, following criticisms that it was an overreaction. The transport ministry on Wednesday issued a request to...

www.thehour.com

