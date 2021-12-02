Morris Park Flooring says supply chain shortage causing materials to be scarce, more expensive

Businesses across New York City are currently being hit hard by the supply chain crisis, including a Coney Island beach shop that is struggling to order some of the products that its customers love. Brooklyn Beach Shop owner Maya Haddad Miller says some of her popular items, such as beach...
ATLANTA — December is here now, and that means a lot of trips to the store to prepare for the holidays - but many Americans are finding more empty shelves thanks to ongoing supply chain issues. High-tech pets are one item that's a popular gift, but could be harder to...
Tom Heimgartner was set to be a lawyer until he decided to turn his trucking side job into a full-time career. It's proven fruitful for the president of Best Transportation. But more and more, it's harder to find people willing to hit the road. "Millennials don't want to drive trucks,"...
A favorite food is the latest to be impacted by supply chain issues that have shelves empty and prices soaring. Chicken tenders require more processing to package and sell and are becoming harder to find and more costly because of supply chain issues, NBC News reported. A long list of...
HERMON — The trucking industry is experiencing a nationwide driver shortage and one local company in Hermon is feeling the impact. As supply chain shortages continue to increase, the demand for truck drivers worsens amid the pandemic. According to the American Trucking Association, the U.S. currently faces a historic high...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Because of supply chain shortages, 2021 could be the most expensive holiday shopping season ever. Despite that, it’s predicted people are going to spend hundreds of billions of dollars. This Christmas season has a different feel to it. “There’s almost a need for happy holidays this...
We’re hearing a lot lately about the supply chain breakdown. Merchandise is hard to come by; some items will take months to arrive at stores. For those in the retail business, this is tough. While I am not unsympathetic to the small outlets, I have a hard time shedding tears over the presumed losses mega-stores will suffer. I know, I know. Those stores employ people, and help keep the economy going. Lord knows we need jobs, and consumers, and more jobs, and consumers, etc.
We decoded the global shipping crisis and supply chain backlog that's causing the 'everything shortage'. There are nearly 100 ships waiting to dock at the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach. Almost half a million containers are stuck on them, delaying the delivery of goods across the US.
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The supply chain issue is seeping into winter products. Snow blowers could be tough to find mid-season. Hardware store owners placed their pre-season orders several months ago. Some still haven't received them so they're using residual inventory. The best advice this year? If you...
No doubt you’ve experienced inconveniences, shortages and delays due to the supply chain problems recently. Every industry has been affected, from automotive repairs and gas to food and other groceries. With the holidays coming up, the problems are likely to get worse before they get better. Be patient, be kind.
Supply chain shortages are turning an already difficult holiday season into a nightmare for Gainesville business owners. “I’ve had customers cancel orders because they get frustrated waiting two or three weeks for a book,” Heather Halak, owner of independent bookstore Third House Books, said. “I don’t know if people understand that this is going to get worse.”
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many business owners say Small Business Saturday is more important than ever this year. In addition to the ongoing pandemic, mom-and-pop shops are facing supply chain issues and staffing shortages. Eric Penn is the owner-operator of the Dr. Pennskin Shave Company, selling candles, soaps and mugs....
BOSTON (CBS) — Because of supply chain issues, it may be one of the worst times in history to buy a new refrigerator, oven, or washing machine.
Jenn McTernan renovated her Newton home over the past year. But she has been waiting on the high-end range she ordered for months.
“It kept getting backordered and delayed,” McTernan says, not completely surprised. “I’m fortunate enough to do a reno, so if I have to wait, it’s not the end of the world.”
Instead of a new range, McTernan has been getting by with other, smaller appliances like a hot plate, microwave, and convection oven.
Shortages in the supply chain affects not only businesses but school districts as well. Despite ordering turkeys in December 2020 from both the USDA and another outside vendor to ensure that Copperas Cove ISD students would enjoy their traditional Thanksgiving meal at school prior to the holiday break, Child Nutrition Director Melissa Bryan found herself scrambling when both the USDA and the outside vendor canceled the order.
Turkey, gravy and all the fixings make for many happy campers around my house during the Thanksgiving season. Unfortunately, as we’ve been reporting and have seen firsthand statewide, the ongoing supply chain hold ups combined with inflation will hit our wallets on these purchases, too. Compared to last year’s average...
(WHTM) — There has been a change for 2021, many big box stores are closed for Thanksgiving, including Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, Best Buy, and Macy’s. Backlogs in the supply chain and rising prices pushed many, including Jessica Hyland, to start shopping way before black Friday for her niece and nephew. “I don’t want to not […]
Manheim Township, Lancaster County — Stepping outside today and the cold IS going to kick you in the face. Certainly, it’s a bad time to have the heat go down especially since the HVAC market is tightening. Supply chain issues are making it hard to find parts and units and the labor market is making it hard to find people.
