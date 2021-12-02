Morris Park Flooring says supply chain shortage causing materials to be scarce, more expensive

BOSTON (CBS) — Because of supply chain issues, it may be one of the worst times in history to buy a new refrigerator, oven, or washing machine. Jenn McTernan renovated her Newton home over the past year. But she has been waiting on the high-end range she ordered for months. “It kept getting backordered and delayed,” McTernan says, not completely surprised. “I’m fortunate enough to do a reno, so if I have to wait, it’s not the end of the world.” Instead of a new range, McTernan has been getting by with other, smaller appliances like a hot plate, microwave, and convection oven. All...

10 DAYS AGO