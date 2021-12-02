ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, NY

Morris Park Flooring says supply chain shortage causing materials to be scarce, more expensive

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorris Park Flooring says getting materials is harder than ever it's been due to both supply chain issues and higher prices. Owner James Lanzetta says the store has specialized...

hudsonvalley.news12.com

cheddar.com

Supply Chain Snarls Highlighting Trucking Industry Shortages

Tom Heimgartner was set to be a lawyer until he decided to turn his trucking side job into a full-time career. It's proven fruitful for the president of Best Transportation. But more and more, it's harder to find people willing to hit the road. "Millennials don't want to drive trucks,"...
INDUSTRY
City
Morris, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Supply chain shortage threatens chicken tenders

A favorite food is the latest to be impacted by supply chain issues that have shelves empty and prices soaring. Chicken tenders require more processing to package and sell and are becoming harder to find and more costly because of supply chain issues, NBC News reported. A long list of...
BOSTON, MA
foxbangor.com

Truck driver shortages worsens supply chain crisis

HERMON — The trucking industry is experiencing a nationwide driver shortage and one local company in Hermon is feeling the impact. As supply chain shortages continue to increase, the demand for truck drivers worsens amid the pandemic. According to the American Trucking Association, the U.S. currently faces a historic high...
HERMON, ME
#Morris Park Flooring
Anchorage Daily News

How bad is the supply chain shortage, really?

We’re hearing a lot lately about the supply chain breakdown. Merchandise is hard to come by; some items will take months to arrive at stores. For those in the retail business, this is tough. While I am not unsympathetic to the small outlets, I have a hard time shedding tears over the presumed losses mega-stores will suffer. I know, I know. Those stores employ people, and help keep the economy going. Lord knows we need jobs, and consumers, and more jobs, and consumers, etc.
ANCHORAGE, AK
CBS 58

Supply chain issues could cause snow blower shortage this winter

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The supply chain issue is seeping into winter products. Snow blowers could be tough to find mid-season. Hardware store owners placed their pre-season orders several months ago. Some still haven't received them so they're using residual inventory. The best advice this year? If you...
OAK CREEK, WI
Green Valley News and Sun

Supply chain shortages, holidays and happiness

No doubt you’ve experienced inconveniences, shortages and delays due to the supply chain problems recently. Every industry has been affected, from automotive repairs and gas to food and other groceries. With the holidays coming up, the problems are likely to get worse before they get better. Be patient, be kind.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
wuft.org

Small business owners in Gainesville are getting creative to avoid supply chain shortages

Supply chain shortages are turning an already difficult holiday season into a nightmare for Gainesville business owners. “I’ve had customers cancel orders because they get frustrated waiting two or three weeks for a book,” Heather Halak, owner of independent bookstore Third House Books, said. “I don’t know if people understand that this is going to get worse.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS Boston

Supply Chain Issues Causing Kitchen And Laundry Appliance Shortages

BOSTON (CBS) — Because of supply chain issues, it may be one of the worst times in history to buy a new refrigerator, oven, or washing machine. Jenn McTernan renovated her Newton home over the past year. But she has been waiting on the high-end range she ordered for months. “It kept getting backordered and delayed,” McTernan says, not completely surprised. “I’m fortunate enough to do a reno, so if I have to wait, it’s not the end of the world.” Instead of a new range, McTernan has been getting by with other, smaller appliances like a hot plate, microwave, and convection oven. All...
Killeen Daily Herald

Shortage in supply chain causes challenges for students’ Thanksgiving meal

Shortages in the supply chain affects not only businesses but school districts as well. Despite ordering turkeys in December 2020 from both the USDA and another outside vendor to ensure that Copperas Cove ISD students would enjoy their traditional Thanksgiving meal at school prior to the holiday break, Child Nutrition Director Melissa Bryan found herself scrambling when both the USDA and the outside vendor canceled the order.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
mycouriertribune.com

Supply chain issues cause Thanksgiving price jump

Turkey, gravy and all the fixings make for many happy campers around my house during the Thanksgiving season. Unfortunately, as we’ve been reporting and have seen firsthand statewide, the ongoing supply chain hold ups combined with inflation will hit our wallets on these purchases, too. Compared to last year’s average...
AGRICULTURE
abc27 News

Backlogs in supply chain cause prices to climb

(WHTM) — There has been a change for 2021, many big box stores are closed for Thanksgiving, including Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, Best Buy, and Macy’s. Backlogs in the supply chain and rising prices pushed many, including Jessica Hyland, to start shopping way before black Friday for her niece and nephew. “I don’t want to not […]
ECONOMY

