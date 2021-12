CHICAGO – Whose idea was it for the Chicago hockey team to trade Artemi Panarin, anyway?. The Rangers winger, who broke into the NHL with Chicago, and won the Calder Trophy as the Rookie of the Year back in 2015-16 while playing for them, showed his old team a thing or two Tuesday night as he scored two goals and had two assists, the first of those being his 500th career point, in leading the Rangers to a 6-2 victory in the United Center, the Rangers’ seventh straight win and 11th in their last 12 games.

