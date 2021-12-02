ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon to Headline YRF Entertainment’s Bhopal Gas Tragedy Series ‘The Railway Men’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35np0F_0dBne6LH00

The first production from YRF Entertainment, India’s Yash Raj Films’ streaming business , is “The Railway Men,” a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy .

A cloud of toxic gas escaped from an American pesticide plant, in 1984, in the central Indian city of Bhopal. It killed and injured thousands of people. The protagonists of “The Railway Men” are workers at the Bhopal railway station who saved thousands of lives.

The cast is led by R. Madhavan (“Breathe”), Kay Kay Menon (“Special OPS”), Divyenndu Sharma (“Mirzapur”) and emerging talent Babil Khan, who is the son of the late Irrfan Khan.

The series marks the directorial debut of Shiv Rawail, who has had previous stints as assistant director on Yash Raj Films productions “Dhoom 3,” starring Aamir Khan, and “Fan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan. Rawail was first AD on “Befikre,” starring Ranveer Singh, which was directed by Yash Raj Films’ chair and MD Aditya Chopra .

Filming began on Dec. 1, the day before the 37th anniversary of the tragedy which took place on Dec. 2. The series will bow on Dec. 2, 2022.

YRF Entertainment plans a total of five streaming series over the upcoming year.

Akshaye Widhani, senior VP at Yash Raj Films said: “The Bhopal Gas Tragedy is the world’s worst industrial disaster that has impacted scores of people since the tragedy struck the city 37 years ago. At YRF, we are constantly trying to develop the best compelling stories for audience and this is our tribute to the unsung heroes of the tragedy who, despite saving thousands of lives on that fateful day, are still unknown to people across the world.”

Yogendra Mogre, executive producer at YRF Entertainment added: “’The Railway Men’ is our salute to their spirit, their courage and their humanity. This is a story that needed to be told. We are not going to leave any stone unturned to ensure that this story reaches out to audiences, across the world, in the best possible way so that they can understand the depth of devastation that this tragedy has caused in India.”

Separately, a series on the overall Bhopal Gas tragedy, based on Dominique Lapierre and Javier Moro’s 1997 book , “Five Past Midnight in Bhopal: The Epic Story of the World’s Deadliest Industrial Disaster,” produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and directed by Richie Mehta, is also in the works.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Vikram Vedha’ Starts Second Shoot (EXCLUSIVE)

Bollywood film “Vikram Vedha,” starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, has wrapped its first shooting schedule in Abu Dhabi and commenced the second one in Lucknow, India. The film, which also stars Radhika Apte in a pivotal role, is a remake of 2017 Tamil-language hit “Vikram Vedha,” directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri and starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Pushkar and Gayatri are also helming the Hindi-language Bollywood adaptation. The film, a neo-noir action thriller based on the Indian folktale “Vikram aur Betaal,” tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an...
MOVIES
Variety

Sreyashii Sengupta to Head Shibashish Sarkar’s Continental Entertainment in Singapore (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran film distributor Sreyashii Sengupta has been appointed Southeast Asia CEO for Continental Entertainment, a new Singapore-based film marketing and distribution firm. The firm was registered in January and is controlled by Shibasish Sarkar, former group CEO of Reliance Entertainment and chairman of NASDAQ-listed SPAC company International Media Acquisition Corp (IMAQ). Continental recently handled its first theatrical release, the Singapore distribution of Reliance Entertainment’s Akshay Kumar-starring “Sooryavanshi.” The crime action film which played in the Diwali holiday frame was one of the first Bollywood blockbusters to set a theatrical course following the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic and the reopening of cinemas...
BUSINESS
Variety

With Pitch Sessions and XR Initiatives, Torino Short Film Market Is Looking to Leave a Mark

When the Torino Short Film Market kicked off its inaugural edition in November 2016, the young event already set a clear intention: To catapult new talents into the wider film industry. “The short film world is kind of detached from the feature and docs markets,” TSFM artistic director Enrico Vannucci tells Variety. “Our job is to find these new talents that critics or audiences will later discover. The short film world is kind of apart, so we’re trying to bring these talents closer [into the fold,] because 99% of shorts filmmakers want to make features.” To do so, the young event put...
MOVIES
infusenews.com

R Madhavan and Anushka Sharma collaborate for web series ‘The Wheel of Time’

The Wheel of Time, one of the most talked-about web series, has finally been published on OTT. The series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 19th. Critics and fans from all over the world have praised the epic fantasy series starring Rosamund Pike for its visual splendour. The series is based on one of late author Robert Jordan’s most popular and enduring fantasy series novels. Anushka Sharma and R Madhavan, both from Bollywood, have worked on the series.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranveer Singh
Person
Aamir Khan
Person
Ronnie Screwvala
Person
R. Madhavan
Person
Irrfan Khan
Person
Shah Rukh Khan
Person
Aditya Chopra
Person
Kay Kay Menon
Variety

Riz Ahmed Boards Dina Amer’s ‘You Resemble Me’ as Executive Producer Ahead of its Middle East-North Africa Region Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Riz Ahmed has boarded Egyptian-American director Dina Amer’s “You Resemble Me,” a bold exploration of the roots of Islamic radicalization through the story of Hasna Aït Boulahcen – who in 2015 was wrongly believed to be Europe’s first female suicide bomber – ahead of the pic’s premiere in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). Amer’s feature debut, which world premiered positively at the Venice Film Festival, is a deeply researched character study of the fragile young Muslim woman who became linked to the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris even though she didn’t participate in them. Boulahcen died during...
WORLD
Variety

Antoine Fuqua Signs Netflix First-Look Film Deal Under New Banner Hill District Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Antoine Fuqua has entered a new creative partnership with Netflix, focusing on feature and documentary films. The multi-project agreement comes on the heels of the streaming premiere of “The Guilty,” for which star Jake Gyllenhaal is currently making awards rounds. As both a director and producer, Fuqua will execute the agreement under his newly renamed production banner Hill District Media. “Working with Netflix on ‘The Guilty’ was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” Fuqua told Variety. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Precious Is the Night’ Review: Murder Mystery Set in ’60s Singapore Looks Great but Lacks Teeth

Promising ingredients for a juicy murder mystery are spoiled by weak plotting and anemic drama in “Precious Is the Night.” Set among Singapore’s wealthy elite and their household servants in 1969, this plodding tale about a randy doctor involved with an unhappily married socialite and her two housemaids is impeccably decorated and handsomely photographed but fails to produce much tension or intrigue. The first narrative feature by renowned commercials director Wayne Peng played local cinemas in April and has been selected as Singapore’s official entry in the 2022 international feature Oscar race. The film’s framing device involves a contemporary writer (Chuando...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar Hopeful Ameer Fakher Eldin Reteams With Red Balloon, Fresco Films for Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Germany’s Red Balloon Film and Palestine’s Fresco Films have boarded director Ameer Fakher Eldin’s second film “Nothing of Nothing Remains.” The film is part of a trilogy building on his first film, “The Stranger” (pictured), which premiered in Venice and represents Palestine at the Oscars in the International Feature Film category. “Nothing of Nothing Remains” has received development and script funding from German regional funder Moin Film Fund in Hamburg. Fresco and Red Balloon are now moving into the financing phase for the film. “It’s part of a trilogy,” Eldin tells Variety, speaking from Berlin. “The first film, ‘The Stranger,’ is about...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yrf Entertainment#Bhopal#American#Indian
Variety

Jay Jay Phillips, ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant and Heavy Metal Musician, Dies at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a heavy metal musician who appeared on the reality competition show “America’s Got Talent,” has died, his band announced. He was 30. Phillips’ band, Mettal Maffia, made the announcement on Tuesday that the keyboard player had died. TMZ reported on Friday that Phillips died after a battle with COVID-19 over Thanksgiving and that he had yet to be vaccinated. “It is with great sadness we inform you all of the loss of our bandmate/brother/and friend @jayjayrocks. It still doesn’t feel real and we would give anything to change it. Please respect the family, as well as our wishes as...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
SheFinds

Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Don’t Count Out Chris Cuomo at CNN

In another year or on another network, Chris Cuomo’s career would be toast right now. The allegations that came to light from the New York attorney general’s office earlier this week about how the cable anchor conducted himself on behalf of his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, are appalling, and he’s not denying them.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
shefinds

Tom Cruise's Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

The internet is still so confused about what has happened to Tom Cruise’s face over the past few months – and it doesn’t look like we are any closer to getting the answers we are so desperately longing for!. Concerns about the 59-year-old Top Gun star’s appearance first started when...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Filipina Americans Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R. and Saweetie Nominated in Top Grammy Categories

The 2022 Grammys are a big look for Filipino-Americans: Olivia Rodrigo made Grammy history when she became the first Filipina and second-youngest artist to be nominated in all four top categories; H.E.R., also Filipina, landed eight nods; and Saweetie, who is Chinese, Filipina and Black, landed two, including Best New Artist. Rodrigo, the year’s 18-year-old breakout star, landed nominations for her debut album, “Sour” and hit single “Driver’s License” for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Rodrigo follows in the footsteps of Billie Eilish who in 2019 landed six similar Grammy...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Producer Barbara Broccoli Says “Rest Assured, James Bond Will Be Back” – Contenders New York

While No Time to Die producer Barbara Broccoli admitted today that the stewards of the 007 franchise don’t yet know how James Bond will return after Daniel Craig’s swansong as the super secret agent, she did allow, “We’ll figure that one out, but he will be back. You can rest assured James Bond will be back.” Broccoli was speaking Saturday at Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York event joined virtually by fellow producer Michael G Wilson as well as co-star Rami Malek, special effects supervisor Chris Corbould and production designer Mark Tildesley. MGM/Eon/Universal’s Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed No Time to Die went through four...
MOVIES
Variety

Normani on Becoming R&B’s Go-To Collaborator, and Why Her Album Will Be Worth the Wait

“In order for me to make sense of what I want to say to the world, it has to make sense to myself — it starts with me,” says 25-year-old Normani, whose collaborations with Cardi B, Khalid and Sam Smith have made her a household name through- out the pop and R&B worlds. She is speaking of her highly anticipated untitled debut solo album, one that for three straight years, her label, RCA, and fans, have awaited — not exactly patiently (there were Reddit forums dedicated to the subject “Why is Normani taking so long?”). Back in 2019, the expectation was...
MUSIC
Variety

Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Saweetie and BTS Sound the Bell at L.A.’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Normally, it’d be a bad sign when patrons start walking out just two songs into a four-hour concert. But things are a little different when it’s BTS charged with opening the show, as the K-pop group was at the Jingle Ball at L.A.’s Forum Friday night. After BTS hit the stage right on the dot and performed two numbers — three, if you include an arena-sized rendition of “Happy Birthday to You,” as a cake arrived for Jin — small handfuls of satisfied ARMY members hit the exits, having already gotten what they came for. The 99% that stayed did not...
MUSIC
Variety

‘The Take’: ‘Gucci’ Family Drama; Chris Cuomo Suspended From CNN; and Guillermo del Toro and Steven Spielberg’s Films Premiere

“Nightmare Alley” and “West Side Story” — two remakes from two of Hollywood’s biggest directors, Guillermo del Toro and Steven Spielberg, respectively, premiered this week and have shaken up the Oscar race. The former brings eight-time nominee Bradley Cooper into the lead actor conversation, which could reunite him with his former “A Star Is Born” co-star Lady Gaga, who is receiving her own buzz for “House of Gucci.” The latter is a musical that could make history for Rita Moreno, who could become the oldest nominee of a competitive category.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Riz Ahmed takes sons on the run from alien threat in 'Encounter'

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - In sci-fi thriller "Encounter", a U.S. marine veteran is determined to save his children from an alien invasion, embarking on a journey where the two young boys are forced to grow up fast. Lead character Malik, played by British actor Riz Ahmed, hunts for signs...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy