This article contains Ghostbusters: Afterlife spoilers. According to Jason Reitman, he never wanted to make a Ghostbusters movie. But while most folks likely don’t stress over such things, most folks are also not the son of Ivan Reitman, director of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II. And so the conversation of whether he’d ever make a Ghostbusters movie came up at one time or another throughout Jason’s professional life. He heard the question after he found early success in films like Thank You for Smoking (2005), Juno (2007), and Up in the Air (2009), and he heard it again in recent years. So it must have been the funniest thing when one day, the Oscar nominated filmmaker finally realized he did have a story to tell…

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO