Beverly Hills, CA

Bill Clinton Pays Tribute to Jacqueline Avant, Wife of Music Legend Killed in Robbery

By Ayumi Davis
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
"She inspired admiration, respect & affection in everyone who knew her. We are heartbroken. She will be deeply missed," the former president said on...

www.newsweek.com

Essence

'She's The Umbrella In His Life': Photos Of Clarence Avant And Wife Jacqueline From Their More Than 50 Years Together

Before Jacqueline Avant's tragic and sudden passing, The Avants had quite the love story and built a monumental life together. See photos of the couple from over the years. The entertainment industry is currently reeling over the death of Jacqueline Avant, wife of legendary music executive and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Clarence Avant. She was shot and killed during a home invasion attempt at the couple’s Beverly Hills home. She was 81 years old. It is currently unclear if 90-year-old Clarence was harmed in any way due to conflicting claims, but TMZ reported that they were told he was not injured.
Key News Network

Suspect Who Shot Himself in Foot in Attempted Hollywood Hills Robbery Linked to Avant Fatal Shooting

Avant fatal shooting suspect is same man who shot himself in foot during attempted Hollywood Hills robbery.Zak Holman/KNN. Los Angeles: The man who shot himself in the foot during an attempted robbery on the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning has been identified as the suspect in the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant, 81, roughly an hour earlier in Beverly Hills.
TMZ.com

Billy Dee Williams Mourns Murder of Dear Friend Jacqueline Avant

Billy Dee Williams thinks America is in one of its darkest periods ever ... referencing the latest act of violence against his dear friends. We got Billy Dee Thursday in WeHo and asked about the murder this week of Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend Clarence Avant. Billy Dee is...
Beverly Hills, CA
People

Suspect Arrested in Killing of Jacqueline Avant, Philanthropist and Wife of Music Exec Clarence Avant

Police in Beverly Hills have made an arrest in the Wednesday killing of Jacqueline Avant, a philanthropist and wife of prominent music executive Clarence Avant. Aariel Maynor, 29, of Los Angeles, was arrested when police responded to a burglary call, during which Maynor allegedly shot himself in the foot by accident, a Beverly Hills police news release states. The release states Maynor was the suspect in that burglary.
CBS LA

Oprah On Shooting Death Of Jacqueline Avant: ‘Numbed And In Shock’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Oprah Winfrey has issued a response to the slaying of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, who was shot and killed in a home invasion in Beverly Hills in the early morning hours Wednesday. Police tape blocks access to the 1100 block of Maytor Place in Beverly Hills, Calif., where Jacqueline Avant was shot and killed on Dec. 1, 2021. (Getty Images) The 81-year-old Avant was shot and killed just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Maytor Place. Her 90-year-old husband, renowned music executive Clarence Avant, along with a security guard, were present at the time of the shooting,...
