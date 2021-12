On Tuesday, November 30th, the Creighton Bluejays play host to the North Dakota State Bison. The Bluejays and Bison have squared off ten times before, most recently in 2020, when Creighton dispatched of the Bison in Omaha, 69-58. Before that, CU and NDSU had not played each other since the 70s, but even still, Creighton is undefeated in 10 attempts versus the Bison. This year, NDSU travels to Omaha favored to finish second in the Summit League with seven first-place votes out of 36 possible votes, and with three players on a first or second All-Summit League team.

