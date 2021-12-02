ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Douglas County leaders approve new animal control rules for rural areas, including rules against allowing dogs to run loose or ‘put a person in fear’

By Editorials
LJWORLD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglas County leaders have approved changes to the animal control code that aim to improve how the county handles issues such as dogs running loose, displaying threatening behavior or harming people or other animals. As part of its meeting Wednesday, the Douglas County Commission voted unanimously to approve revisions...

www2.ljworld.com

Comments / 0

