NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — After more than 11 years, a popular North Royalton attraction is closing its doors. The Jump Yard, an indoor family entertainment center, announced on its Facebook page that it will close as of this Sunday. "We have celebrated thousands of birthdays and employed some of the greatest young adults anyone could ever have the joy to be around. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the North Royalton and surrounding communities. Thank you for all the fantastic memories."

NORTH ROYALTON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO