Violent night in Indianapolis leaves 6 people shot

INDIANAPOLIS — Within the span of three hours, six people have been shot throughout Indianapolis. Of these six people shot, two of them died from their injuries, bringing this year’s total homicides to 251.

IMPD has been responding to all cases either with homicide detectives, aggravated assault responders or night watch.

Map showing recent non-fatal shootings in Indianapolis

8800 block of Westfield Way — Two victims died.

2600 block of Carrolton Avenue — One victim was at the scene, another had walked into Methodist Hospital. the incidents are said to be related, both awake and breathing.

2500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. — The victim walked into Eskenazi, no condition listed.

1300 Roache Street — The victim is in stable condition.

At this time, there is no information regarding the victims, suspects or causes.

