Thank you, Sen. Michael Bennet for your tireless efforts to pass the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy, or CORE, Act in the U.S. Senate. Locally, the benefits of CORE would be immediate, adding over 20,000 acres to our three local wilderness areas, creating three new local wildernesses, establishing the Tenmile Recreation Management Area with 10,000 nonwilderness acres allowing mountain biking, and designating Camp Hale as the first National Historic Landscape, honoring our World War II veterans. Overall, CORE would protect 400,000 acres of Colorado public lands from development (or just 1.8% of Colorado’s existing public lands).

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO