Cash is arguably the least secure form of payment; it contains no inherent protection, and there’s no way to prove that it’s yours. Most regular travelers and big-city residents have been taught at a young age some basics about how to protect themselves. People who have not were more liable to be caught foolishly pulling out a wad of cash to pay a street vendor, only to be targeted by a mugger. Those planning for new travel experiences (which are long overdue) should consider exploring some of the new digital payment options that can make the need for cash simply disappear.

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO