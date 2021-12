Team USA has announced its 31-player camp roster for the 2022 world juniors and there weren't a lot of surprises, but there is a lot of potential. Once again the Americans should be in the hunt for gold after winning the title last year by punching Canada in the mouth early and not letting up. The Americans will bring 25 players to Alberta, so there won't be many cuts to make when the hopefuls gather in Plymouth, Michigan on Dec. 12 - but there are some crucial decisions to be made. Let's break down the roster, shall we?

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO