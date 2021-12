The Wizards continued their surprising success this season with a 115-107 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night that moved them to 14-8. The score was close throughout, but Washington managed to pull away at the end of the game thanks to some big shots from Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Additionally, Wiz fans had another bright spot on the night as forward Rui Hachimura returned to the bench for the first time this season, and looks to be progressing towards a season debut in the near future.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO