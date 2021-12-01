ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Brown to miss at least 2 more games with ankle injury

By Jack Browne
theScore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to miss at least another two weeks with a nagging ankle injury that's kept him sidelined since Week 6, a source told ESPN's...

www.thescore.com

Yardbarker

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Injury Report: At least Atlanta has one advantage

The Falcons will host the Buccaneers in their second matchup of the season after Tampa trounced Atlanta the first time around in Raymond-James Stadium. Sitting atop the division, they have a substantial lead on the field, but surprisingly, the Falcons lead the Saints and Panthers. Coming off a road win over the reeling Jaguars, the Falcons won’t have as forgiving of an opponent this week. Tom Brady and the Bucs are Super Bowl favorites for a reason, and Arthur Smith’s squad will need all the help they can get facing a superior team in nearly every aspect. Neither team can control injuries, and however unfortunate they might be, competitors take advantage of opponents’ weakness.
NFL
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Antonio Brown (ankle) suspended 3 games for COVID violation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended three games without pay for violating NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. Brown and Buccaneers defensive back Mike Edwards have both been suspended for three games, making them ineligible until Week 16. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Rob Gronkowski will continue commanding targets from Tom Brady while Brown is out. The Buccaneers are facing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13.
NFL
Antonio Brown
Adam Schefter
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski’s shocking revelation on rib injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has missed NFL games this season due to rib, lung and back injuries. One of the toughest players in pro football, Gronkowski is known for playing through bumps and bruises. However, the rib injury that the Buccaneers tight end suffered back in Week 3 was far more than just a minor ailment.
NFL
theScore

NFL upset of the week: Feeling filthy backing the Dirty Birds

The Browns were our upset pick last week, but the only statement they made on Sunday Night Football was: "We are not very good." NFL teams had won 41 straight games when their opponent threw four interceptions. So Cleveland really had to do something special to lose despite Lamar Jackson's four picks.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To ESPN Computer Super Bowl Prediction

Now that Week 13 is officially in the books, ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its odds for each potential Super Bowl matchup. As of now, the most likely Super Bowl matchup involves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots. The thought of Tom Brady taking on Bill Belichick...
NFL
Popculture

New York Giants Fire Coach After Brutal Loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New York Giants have fired a coach after their 30-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night. On Tuesday, the team announced they had fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after less than two years on the job. The Giants offense has struggled this year, averaging 18.9 points per game this season, ranking 25th in the NFL. Last year, the offense ranked 31st in the league, averaging 17.5 points per game.
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Atlanta Falcons
