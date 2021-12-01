Report: Brown to miss at least 2 more games with ankle injury

The Falcons will host the Buccaneers in their second matchup of the season after Tampa trounced Atlanta the first time around in Raymond-James Stadium. Sitting atop the division, they have a substantial lead on the field, but surprisingly, the Falcons lead the Saints and Panthers. Coming off a road win over the reeling Jaguars, the Falcons won’t have as forgiving of an opponent this week. Tom Brady and the Bucs are Super Bowl favorites for a reason, and Arthur Smith’s squad will need all the help they can get facing a superior team in nearly every aspect. Neither team can control injuries, and however unfortunate they might be, competitors take advantage of opponents’ weakness.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO