ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

South Carolina lawmaker’s bill aims to beef up inspection process for high-rise buildings

By Ashley Hendricks
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22FkH6_0dBnY2wx00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina lawmaker is proposing legislation aimed at putting a higher priority on the safety of high-rise buildings, particularly those along the state’s coastline.

Rep. Wendell Gilliard’s bill comes in the aftermath of June’s collapse of a 12-story beachfront condominium tower that killed nearly 100 people in the Miami suburb of Surfside Beach. Reports have said the building was in dire need of repairs.

Gilliard, a Charleston Democrat, said there is currently no solid communication between state leaders and municipal officials when it comes to building inspections. The bill is an effort to save lives and protect both tourists and local residents, he said.

“Why wait ’til a tragedy happens to take these types of measures?” Gilliard said.

Gilliard wants to form a committee to examine the current inspection protocols for commercial buildings with six or more floors. It would include structural engineers and others who would report their findings to the General Assembly.

“We have a lot of problems with flooding,” he said. “We now know that a lot of these buildings by population growth are being built in flood-prone areas.”

Gilliard cited several troublesome spots, including some in coastal areas that could he said could take a dangerous turn unless lawmakers get involved.

Mark Kruea, a spokesman for the city of Myrtle Beach, said inspections are done in Myrtle Beach while buildings are being built.  Post-construction inspections are not required by state or local governments.

“Once it’s there, to go back inside that building and look at it is a fairly invasive procedure, and you may even have to evacuate the building,” Kruea said, adding that the city will respond to structural concerns if asked to do so.

“If it’s gone through the inspection, everything’s been done correctly then there shouldn’t be an issue,” he said. “Consider that the one building collapsed in Florida out of how many millions of buildings are there? It’s a fairly rare occurrence.”

Gilliard, though, said he would rather be safe than sorry.,

“For the safety of our citizens, for the safety of our tourists here, we have to take a proactive position,”  he said.

Gilliard’s bill will be taken up when lawmakers return to session in January, and he said he is confident that it will get passed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

South Carolina sees record-breaking weekly unemployment claims

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The latest unemployment numbers from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce show a record-breaking amount of filed claims over the week of Thanksgiving. SCDEW has been reporting weekly initial claims since 1987. For the week ending on Nov. 27, it reported 776 claims. Not only is that the […]
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surfside Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Surfside Beach, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
Florida State
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
WNCT

Officials say fire at Pilot Mountain finally contained

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A fire that burned 1,050 acres on Pilot Mountain in Surry County, North Carolina, is finally 100% contained, the N.C. Forest Service reported Saturday. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that smoke from the mountain will still be visible periodically, but firefighters plan to remove “excess hose and equipment” over the next […]
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendell Gilliard
WNCT

CMS superintendent addresses ‘crisis of student violence,’ orders clear backpacks for high schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is facing a crisis of student violence. That’s the message from school leaders after yet another incident at a local high school. Officials say one person was detained after an incident involving pepper spray Friday at Harding University High School. After an uptick in fights and guns […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy