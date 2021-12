United Way of Chester County will host its First Annual Golf Outing on April 26 on the lush, picturesque greens of Penn Oaks Golf Club in West Chester. Participants will unite for the worthy cause of contributing vital support to UWCC in its fight for the education, health, and financial stability of every person in Chester County, while enjoying an afternoon of fellowship and fun.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO