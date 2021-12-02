The Archives

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

50 years ago December 2, 1971 One new feature and on not-so-new feature...

pioneertribune.com

From the Library

Library News As winter approaches, people start thinking about cooking and baking as they gravitate toward cozy indoor activities. The eBook Public Library Collection and MasterFILE Complete from MeL (mel.org) provide recipes and techniques to keep everyone busy all winter long. Countertop appliances have become a popular way to make cooking and cleanup fast and easy. The eBook Public Library […]
pioneertribune.com

That’s the spirit

The annual Manistique Christmas Parade took place Friday evening. The parade featured some familiar faces, such as “Santa” and “Mrs. Claus”, above, as well as some new characters, as seen at left. See more pictures on page A8.
pioneertribune.com

Senior Center

Welcome December. I cannot how believe how fast time flies by. Christmas is right around the corner. I hope everyone is getting ready for Christmas and getting all their shopping done early. I have encountered some really slow shipping times so I hope you have better luck. If you are a senior in need of help with gift wrapping this […]
pioneertribune.com

ON PARADE

The Manistique Christmas Parade was full of fun for the whole family. Following the parade, many locals visited the “Santa’s Workshop” in Triangle Park.
pioneertribune.com

Food distribution for area scheduled for next week

MANISTIQUE – The Menominee, Delta, Schoolcraft Community Action Agency will hold Family Commodity Food Program distributions during the week of Dec. 6. Distribution sites include: -Garden, Dec. 8, at the Garden Community Center from 2-3 p.m.; -Manistique, Dec. 9 , at the Manistique VFW Hall from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.; -Germfask, Dec. 9, at the Germfask Township Hall from […]
pioneertribune.com

Festival of Trees hospital fundraiser now underway

MANISTIQUE – Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital is inviting residents to participate in the “magic” of its annual Festival of Trees. This year, residents may choose to enjoy the festival from their home or book a tour after hours to see the trees, wreaths, and packages in person. The festival officially kicked off Nov. 22 and will continue until Dec. 5. The […]
pioneertribune.com

Here for tHe Holidays

The Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand Restore Christmas room is now open and ready to welcome shoppers for the holidays. Christmas trees and lights, dishes and glassware, and a variety of ornaments are just a few of the items available. Refurbished furniture and crafts are new to the Christmas room this year. Habitat Restore is located at 401 Deer Street and […]
pioneertribune.com

Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor, I’m going to miss The Grind. They had the best doggone dark roast that I’ve had in ages. It wasn’t just good coffee, it was the ambiance. I slogged through that article, which was loaded with words and said almost nothing. I read all the excuses and double-talk and saw a lot of tap-dancing that amounted to a […]
pioneertribune.com

Union veterans meeting planned

MARQUETTE – Camp No. 266 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will hold their bi-monthly meeting Dec. 4. The Zoom meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in the history of the Civil War is welcome to attend. The link is available on the organization’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SUVCWCamp266.
pioneertribune.com

WNMU-TV13 airs Ask the DNR on Dec. 2

MARQUETTE – Upper Peninsula staffers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will appear live Thursday night to answer viewer questions on “Ask the DNR” on WNMU TV13. The hour-long program, hosted by Mike Settles, will air live at 8 p.m. on Dec. 2. The program will be available later online, where WNMU-TV13 archives past shows. DNR panelists for the […]
