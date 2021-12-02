Folks, I recently made real progress in my 70/30 commitment to be more social. I am not fully dedicated to this goal because I recognize my limits both as an introvert and an early-to-bed hater of evenings. But my husband Doo doesn’t want me to become an agoraphobic cat lady once he passes, which will almost certainly be before me, so he’s been pushing me to make friends and “get out there” on a more regular basis. And though I absolutely loathe the idea, I recognize he probably has a point about me becoming a curmudgeonly hermit. Read on for the details of my small personal triumph.

CARMEL, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO