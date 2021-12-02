ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editor's note: The following submission represents the personal opinions of the author and...

Opinion: America needs Thanksgiving

America has been through a tough time. A national election separated friends and family, divided churches and took over our media. We've been intoxicated with poisonous rhetoric and toxic street gatherings that led to more division, injuries and even death. Americans horrifically viewed the murder of George Floyd by a...
Opinion: A social engineering triumph

Folks, I recently made real progress in my 70/30 commitment to be more social. I am not fully dedicated to this goal because I recognize my limits both as an introvert and an early-to-bed hater of evenings. But my husband Doo doesn’t want me to become an agoraphobic cat lady once he passes, which will almost certainly be before me, so he’s been pushing me to make friends and “get out there” on a more regular basis. And though I absolutely loathe the idea, I recognize he probably has a point about me becoming a curmudgeonly hermit. Read on for the details of my small personal triumph.
OPINION: Arbery verdict is bittersweet

Ahmaud Arbery’s murder ended with bittersweet justice as the three men responsible for his death were found guilty Nov. 24, but it’s still not enough. A lot of work needs to be done in this country. At first, Arbery’s death was unknown to the entire world, which raises concerns. He...
Chris Cuomo firing from CNN prompts swift reaction: 'So glad we will never see this again'

After CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was fired from the scandal-plagued liberal network on Saturday night, many on Twitter were quick to give their reaction. Cuomo was fired after “a respected law firm” conducted an internal review of his involvement in helping his brother, disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his defense regarding sexual harassment allegations.
January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Senior Columnist for Bloomberg Opinion Tim O'Brien and Ben Rhodes discuss the new investigation into the financing of the former president's new media company that Republican congressman and Trump ally Devin Nunes will become the CEO of. Dec. 6, 2021.
Chris Cuomo prepping to sue CNN for more than $18M over contract: sources

Fired CNN host Chris Cuomo is set to sue the network if it balks at paying him at least $18 million to cover what’s left on his contract, sources told The Post on Monday. Cuomo, 51, has hired lawyers and is preparing to file the lawsuit over the remainder of the four-year contract he signed last year — after a bitter back-and-forth about what the network knew of his secret efforts to aid his embattled brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said sources familiar with the matter.
Chris Cuomo Fired by CNN, He Speaks Out

3:11 PM PT -- Chris has responded, saying ... "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."
Jake Tapper and Other CNN Talent Were Reportedly ‘Infuriated’ at Network Over Chris Cuomo

As news broke Tuesday that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had been suspended indefinitely, more details emerged about his unpopularity at the network. Multiple reports noted that Cuomo’s actions to help defend his brother, the scandal-plagued former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), had left some of his colleagues at CNN “infuriated” that the network had not taken action.
David Cay Johnston: Trump has 'become America's beggar-in-chief'

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author David Cay Johnston discusses his new book, The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family, and how the former president continues to grift the American people.Nov. 30, 2021.
