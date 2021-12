Conway Medical Center ranked #1 in South Carolina for medical excellence in several categories

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Medical Center was ranked number one in the state for medical excellence in several categories.

Conway Medical Center (CMC) was recognized as number one in the state for medical excellence in orthopedic care and bariatric surgery by CareChex, an information service of Quantros, Inc. CMC was also awarded number one in the market for medical excellence and patient safety in 14 categories including overall surgical care, heart attack treatment, joint replacement, and trauma care.

“Providing top-ranked care is truly a team effort,” Bret Barr, president, and CEO of CMC said in a news release. “It takes great nursing, support staff, and high-caliber providers. It takes a well-managed supply chain, dedicated environmental services professionals, excellent customer service, and leadership across all levels.”

Here are the 2022 medical excellence ratings for CMC, sent by the hospital in a news release:

Top 100 in nation: Joint replacement Orthopedic care Major orthopedic surgery Spinal fusion Spinal surgery

Top 10% in nation: Overall surgical care Gastrointestinal hemorrhage Joint replacement Neurological care Orthopedic care Major orthopedic surgery Spinal fusion Spinal surgery

Top 10% in region: Overall surgical care Gastrointestinal hemorrhage Joint replacement Orthopedic care Major orthopedic surgery Spinal fusion Spinal surgery

#1 in state: Bariatric surgery Orthopedic care

Top 10% in state: Bariatric surgery Joint replacement Orthopedic care Major orthopedic surgery

#1 in market: Overall surgical care Bariatric surgery Heart attack treatment Joint replacement Orthopedic care Major orthopedic surgery Spinal fusion Spinal surgery Stroke care Trauma care



