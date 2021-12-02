ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, SC

Marion County man charged in September shooting, was out on bond for shooting that injured 5

By Dennis Bright
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z57Gl_0dBnWZOL00

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 21-year-old Marion County man is facing armed robbery and other charges linked to a shooting in September, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Zyrei Pre’mere Platt of Mullins in connection to the shooting on Sept. 25. Authorities have not released any details about the shooting, but the charges against Platt also include assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and criminal conspiracy.

Out on bond, then accused of violent crimes again — How shooting suspects are able to leave jail

A magistrate denied a bond for Platt Wednesday afternoon because he was already out of jail on a $175,000 bond after being charged with attempted murder and other crimes in a shooting that injured five people in Marion in August 2020, the sheriff’s office said. He will remain in the Marion County Detention Center until a bond hearing before a circuit judge.

“South Carolina law provides that if a suspect is already out on bond for a violent offense, the next bond must be set by a circuit court judge within 30 days,” the sheriff’s office said.

Police arrest final suspect in Marion shooting that injured 5

In addition to facing two counts of attempted in the August 2020 shooting, public records show that he was also charged with criminal conspiracy; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; two counts of pointing and possessing a firearm at a person; two counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol; discharging a firearm into a vehicle; and malicious injury to animals, personal property, with injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Woman charged in Buncombe Co. shooting death

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Buncombe County. Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Morgan Cove Road in Candler shortly before midnight Thursday. Deputies found a victim there, who had died from a gunshot wound. The victim has been […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Shots fired in carjacking attempt at NC State University

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A man attempting to rob North Carolina State University students early Sunday morning fired multiple shots as they fled the scene, according to a campus safety alert. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports it happened just after 3:20 a.m. in the parking lot of the Avent Ferry Complex. Police said a man […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Leaders call for change after 3 killed, 3 wounded in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Community activists gathered in Elizabeth City on Saturday afternoon following a deadly shooting that killed three people and wounded three others. Allura Pledger was just 3-years-old when she was shot on Perry Street Thursday night along with her mother 39-year-old De’Shay Berry and 18-year-old Jaquan White. Police tell 10 On […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, SC
Marion County, SC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Man charged with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping in death of Greensboro man found dead on College Road, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested in connection to a man found shot to death in Greensboro. On Thursday, police arrested Tyrik Griffin Terrell in the shooting death of Taha Abdalla Babeker. Terrell was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a firearm, and second-degree kidnapping. On Monday, officers received […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Scotland County deputies search for missing 20-year-old

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 20-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday evening. Caleb Allen “Draco” Brown was last seen about 7:30 p.m. near Peach Orchard Road in Wagram, North Carolina. He was wearing a grey Nike zip-up jacket, black shirt, black jeans and multi-colored […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Raleigh Police K9 wins national challenge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh Police Department K9 named Peppers came out on top in the United States Police Canine Association, Inc. Detection Dog Challenge. Peppers won the Explosive Detection Dog division out of 10 canines. She was also named the Overall Top Detection dog out of 20 canines. “We are so proud of […]
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

1 dead after a shed collapses in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A person has died after a shed he was moving fell on top of the individual east of Goldsboro. WNCN reports that Wayne County officials said the incident was reported in a neighborhood near Elroy township at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities said that Alex Economy, 64, died in the incident. A neighbor […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Parents captured after son charged in deadly Michigan high school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said. James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building in Detroit that housed artwork, Detroit Police Chief […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WNCT

Attorney Ben Crump demands FBI intervention in Jelani Day death investigation

CHICAGO (WMBD) — National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump was one of many gathered in Chicago Friday to demand Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) intervention in the death investigation of Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day. At a press conference Friday morning, Crump said he wanted the FBI to investigate the matter as a […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WNCT

WNCT

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy