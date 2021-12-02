ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Local businesses still in need of workers this holiday season

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MIDLAND, Texas — Nahyeli Alvarado is the manager at locally-owned western clothing store, Rodeo Western. She's been working at the store for three years and noticed this holiday shopping season doesn't compare to the ones in the past. "It's mainly our holiday season," said Alvarado. "It starts like basically...

www.newswest9.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsWest 9

Midland author encourages literacy this holiday season

MIDLAND, Texas — Christmas is around the corner. Many parents are getting there shopping done. Those shopping lists probably include anything from video games and toys to the latest model cell phones, but have you ever thought about giving books as gifts?. News West 9 spoke to Nicole B. Roberts,...
MIDLAND, TX
CBS Boston

‘An Influx Of People’: Stores In Boston’s Seaport Experiencing Boon In Holiday Sales

BOSTON (CBS) — People are visiting Boston from afar, nearby, and down the street to see the huge Christmas tree decked out in lights. They’re also checking out the open-air holiday market at the Seaport Common. “I’m from Columbus, Ohio just visiting, and it’s absolutely beautiful,” Theresa Flores said. The holiday lights not only bring more people to the Seaport District but more customers through the doors of local businesses. Alison O’Brian, owner of the clothing store Injeanius, said she didn’t have many customers throughout the holiday season last year, but now that isn’t the case. “I’ve never seen this many people in the Seaport,” O’Brian said. “There has been an influx of people here. Even if someone’s not buying, they’re getting exposed to the business and they’ll know to come back and see us.” Other stores in the market also welcome the return of in-person holiday shoppers. “It’s been our first holiday season, so it’s been a great go around,” Juice Apparel employee Rahul Mamtora said. “A lot of people stopping by getting Christmas gifts for their families.”
BOSTON, MA
wnky.com

Small businesses still need consumer attention this year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – It is easy to get on Amazon or Walmart online to go shopping, but have you thought about shopping local for Cyber Monday?. Small businesses in the area are participating in the sales and deals of Cyber Monday and shopping local continues to be extremely important for the survival of small businesses in the area.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Odessa, TX
Business
City
Midland, TX
WRBL News 3

Local businesses rely on the city this holiday season; Small Business Saturday and the last Market Days for shops in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Small business owners all from over the Chattahoochee Valley started small business Saturday bright and early on Broadway to prepare for consumers kicking off their holiday shopping, local. Small businesses were hit hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The associated press says online sales rose 47%, and are expected to continue to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Holiday Season#Rodeo Western
Bakersfield Californian

Local small businesses appreciate your loyalty this season

After what they’ve been through, local small businesses aren’t leaving anything to chance this holiday season. People obviously weren’t going out much during the early part of the pandemic, and they weren’t buying as much clothing and other items. Now that things have loosened up, it appears there’s no holding back on the promotions.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Business Insider

Retail workers weigh in on why they plan to quit before the busy holiday shopping season, as the Great Resignation continues to shake the industry

Following record resignation rates in September, retail employees are continuing to put in their two weeks ahead of the holidays. Workers told Insider they're leaving due to low pay, poor working conditions, lack of scheduling flexibility, and pandemic burnout. "Many of my friends are just tired of it, they don't...
RETAIL
signalscv.com

Bill Miranda | Shop Locally at Small Businesses This Holiday Season

Happy Thanksgiving, Santa Clarita! With many of us already preparing a delicious meal filled with traditional favorites, anxiously awaiting the arrival of dinner guests or maybe watching the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the holiday season has officially begun. Making it all the more magical this year is being able to come together again with family and friends to celebrate in person after spending the last holiday season apart due to the pandemic.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Valley News

Murrieta and Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce launch Small Business Saturday contest supporting local businesses during holiday shopping season

MURRIETA – Shopping locally could have big rewards this holiday season in Murrieta with the #ShopSmallMurrieta giveaway. To celebrate Small Business Saturday, between Nov. 22-28 those who shop or dine at Murrieta businesses will be entered in a drawing to win one of two iPads. With each unique shopping trip eligible as an entry, residents are encouraged to support local businesses frequently as they kick off the holiday shopping season. On Nov. 2, the Murrieta City Council proclaimed Saturday, Nov. 27, as “Small Business Saturday” to highlight the significance of supporting small, independently owned businesses in Murrieta. Falling between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s a day dedicated to supporting the diverse range of local businesses that are essential to the community.
MURRIETA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
KOLO TV Reno

Local businesses getting boost thanks to seasonal items

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local businesses are seeing an increase in customers as Thanksgiving gets closer. Mix Bakeshop on California Ave. sold out of their preorders pies quickly. “Thanksgiving is probably our busiest time of year for pies,” said Kris Daters, Co-owner at Mix Bakeshop. “This year, we actually sold out sooner than we ever have any other year. So I think our customers have gotten to know that if you really want a Mix Bakeshop pie, you have to order early.”
RENO, NV
NewsWest 9

West Texas Food bank prepares for holiday season

ODESSA, Texas — The holidays are here and that means many are getting ready to put food on their tables, but for some West Texans doing that is a challenge. NewsWest 9 spoke to Craig Stoker, Director of Marketing at West Texas Food Bank. He said there is an uptick in people receiving food when children are on school vacation, and now during the holiday season.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Tall City VFW holding Holiday Sip and Shop

MIDLAND, Texas — Tall City VFW will be holding a Holiday Sip and Shop event on December 4. The shopping event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. During the event there will be a variety of local vendors to help you get ahead of Christmas shopping. The VFW...
MIDLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Discover DFW: Families Can Help ‘Save Christmas’ This Holiday Season

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Elf is one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time, and now you can help Buddy the Elf save Christmas thanks to a unique immersive experience in Grapevine. From Gimbel’s Department Store, to Santa’s workshop, and even the Candy Cane Forest, all the iconic scenes from the Christmas classic can be found at “Mission Save Christmas- Featuring Elf” inside the Gaylord Texan Resort. Martha Neibling, director of marketing and public relations for the resort, says in each room of the exhibit guests walk through provides its own unique interactive experience. “Kids can do things like make their...
GRAPEVINE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Want a headstart on holiday shopping? We found a sale on an exercise bike plus other noteworthy holiday deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. We’re in the midst of the holiday season, but the new year is just around the corner. Many of us are already starting to think about our goals for 2022 and how we can best achieve them.  If your resolutions include getting in shape, you […]
SHOPPING
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy