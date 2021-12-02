ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Israel Adesanya’s coach says Khabib talks too much ‘sh-t’ about other fighters

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov has changed for the worse since retiring, accusing the UFC lightweight GOAT...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Israel Adesanya Needs To Be In The Wakanda Forever Series

One of the biggest stars in the UFC right now is the current Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya. After coming off a very impressive performance in the rematch with Marvin Vettori, The Last Stylebender is waiting to defend his belt yet again. Oh, and believe me, he will defend it. Whether his next challenger be Robert Whittaker or another middleweight contender, I’m more than confident that my man Izzy will defend his belt. The only way he’ll lose it if he decides to retire soon, which I hope he doesn’t. Then again, I could be wrong. Upsets tend to happen in the UFC, but I think Israel Adesanya is here to stay for a while. Given that he’s one of my favorite fighters, I certainly don’t mind. However, fans of The Last Stylebender know full well that he is a hardcore weeb. In other words, he’s a super big fan of anime. I mean, just look at his nickname. Does that sound familiar? If it doesn’t then go on Netflix and watch the animated Avatar: The Last Airbender series and you’ll understand right away. The guy even has a tattoo of the blind Toph Beifong on his forearm. That’s just one of the several tattoos he has on his tall body, but I will say, most of them are related to some kind of anime.
UFC
punditarena.com

Israel Adesanya revisits controversial comment made towards Kevin Holland

Israel Adesanya addresses “rape” comment towards Kevin Holland. Before his fight with Derek Brunson at UFC 230, Israel Adesanya found himself in serious trouble after making a ‘rape’ threat towards another fighter. While it was Kevin Holland that Adesanya had made the rape comment towards, he discussed them in a video where he was breaking down his fight with Brunson.
UFC
firstsportz.com

Glover Teixeira says Alex Pereira is ‘three fights’ away from fighting Israel Adesanya again

New UFC debutant Alex Pereira’s new upcoming future brawl with Israel Adesanya is inevitable. The kickboxing star won “THE PERFORMANCE OF NIGHT” in his UFC first match on the previous fight knocking out Andreas Michailidis with a flying knee at the UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden fully packed. The debutant got eyes on his due to two reasons:- 1. Due to his kickboxing background and the extensive KO comeback in front of the middle east UFC champion Israel Adesanya.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya’s coach explains why he’s lost respect for Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team: “They got all Hollywood”

City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman has explained why he’s lost some respect for Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team. While Khabib Nurmagomedov may have retired from professional mixed martial arts last year, “The Eagle” is still heavily involved in the sport. From coaching to running his own promotion and doing a string of interviews, Khabib hasn’t been shy when talking about what he does and doesn’t like about the UFC and MMA as a whole.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Alexander Volkanovski
mmanews.com

Israel Adesanya’s Coach Says Whittaker Rematch Not A Done Deal

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is slated to face Robert Whittaker in a title rematch at UFC 271, but Adesanya’s coach says nothing is finalized and the fight could get pushed back. Adesanya and Whittaker were expected to fight at the end of 2021, but contract negotiations never materialized. The...
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

Israel Adesanya reacts live to teammate’s UFC Vegas 44 loss | Video

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya reacts to the main card of UFC Vegas 44 Aldo vs Font. City Kickboxing teammate Brad Riddell was also featured in the co-main event fighting Rafael Fiziev. Riddell was defeated after absorbing a spinning wheel kick midway through the third round. Check...
UFC
ClutchPoints

Ronda Rousey’s net worth in 2021

Ronda Rousey is considered to be the trailblazer for women in mixed martial arts, specifically the UFC. She is also one of the greatest UFC fighters and is the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Let’s now take a look at Ronda Rousey’s net worth in 2021.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Conor McGregor Reminds Gervonta Davis Of Brutal Knockout

This weekend’s big fight and the main fight that counts this weekend sees Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis going back to work. Against dangerous opponent Isacc Cruz. It wasn’t long ago that one of boxing’s new biggest stars Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis recorded one of the highlight reel knockouts. Of the modern boxing...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Submission Radio
ESPN

Cris Cyborg knocks out Sinead Kavanagh in Round 1 of Bellator main event

Cris Cyborg just keeps rolling along. The Bellator women's featherweight champion was as dominant as ever in defending her belt for the third time, knocking out Sinead Kavanagh in the first round of the Bellator 271 main event on Friday night in Hollywood, Florida. This fight looked like most of...
UFC
fightsports.tv

This UFC Fighter Is The Hardest Puncher Khabib Nurmagomedov Ever Faced

To Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje stands out to him. Gaethje (23-3) is the hardest puncher Nurmagomedov’s ever faced, he said. “This guy [Justin Gaethje] hit like a truck, you know,” Nurmagomedov told Mike Tyson on his Hotboxin’ podcast. “Nobody hit me harder than Justin Gaethje. His kick, his punch, his left hook, right hook, right uppercut.”
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather explains why Gervonta Davis is fighting on a Sunday

Floyd Mayweather revealed the thought process surrounding Gervonta Davis fighting on a Sunday Pay Per View against Isaac Cruz. Sunday has always been used sparingly by broadcasters but seems to be sneaking in more and more in the last few years. Discussing his reasoning for the move, which sees Davis...
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

Canelo Alvarez net worth: How much did Canelo make to fight Caleb Plant?

Canelo Alvarez is gearing up to fight Caleb Plant on Saturday and will look to add to his already growing bank account. But how much is the Mexican boxer actually worth?. According to Celebrity Net Worth Alvarez is worth about $140 million. The outlet also reports, that on October 17, 2018, Canelo Alvarez signed a 5-year $365 million fight contract with Oscar De La Hoya’s promotion company and DAZN.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Brock Lesnar shockingly called out by UFC welterweight star

UFC rising star Khamzat Chimaev recently went to a call out spree and now wants a piece of WWE superstar Brock Lesnar. Following his sensational rear-naked choke win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, Khamzat Chimaev decided to poke an array of UFC stars on social media.
UFC
firstsportz.com

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman looks unrecognisable with new physique

Braun Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, was considered to be one of the most dominant Superstars on the WWE roster. Unfortunately, the Superstars never got the opportunity to perform at the level that he rightly deserved. In early 2021, it finally seemed like Strowman was getting the main event push, but he was shockingly released from the company a couple of weeks later.
WWE
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 44 video: Jamahal Hill flattens Jimmy Crute with devastating knockout in just 48 seconds

Jamahal Hill needed just 48 seconds to back up his claims that he’s one of the best boxers in the UFC. Following a flash knockdown during his first exchange with Jimmy Crute at UFC Vegas 44, Hill was on the attack and looking for the kill while attempting to bounce back from his first loss inside the octagon. After hurting Crute with the right hand, Hill followed that up with another just like it except this time the Australian prospect crashed to the canvas and he wasn’t getting up again.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Isaac Cruz: Once I Show Gervonta Davis My Power, Then I Think The Fight Will Take A Turn

Isaac Cruz delivered the most memorable knockout of his six-year pro career on one of Gervonta Davis’ undercards last year. The Mexican lightweight’s vicious first-round demolition of Diego Magdaleno in October 2020 was what first established him as a potential opponent for the undefeated Davis. Thirteen months after recording that sensational stoppage at Alamodome in San Antonio, a confident Cruz believes his power will be the determining factor in the outcome of his upcoming shot at Davis’ WBA world lightweight title.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy