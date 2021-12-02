Israel Adesanya’s coach says Khabib talks too much ‘sh-t’ about other fighters

One of the biggest stars in the UFC right now is the current Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya. After coming off a very impressive performance in the rematch with Marvin Vettori, The Last Stylebender is waiting to defend his belt yet again. Oh, and believe me, he will defend it. Whether his next challenger be Robert Whittaker or another middleweight contender, I’m more than confident that my man Izzy will defend his belt. The only way he’ll lose it if he decides to retire soon, which I hope he doesn’t. Then again, I could be wrong. Upsets tend to happen in the UFC, but I think Israel Adesanya is here to stay for a while. Given that he’s one of my favorite fighters, I certainly don’t mind. However, fans of The Last Stylebender know full well that he is a hardcore weeb. In other words, he’s a super big fan of anime. I mean, just look at his nickname. Does that sound familiar? If it doesn’t then go on Netflix and watch the animated Avatar: The Last Airbender series and you’ll understand right away. The guy even has a tattoo of the blind Toph Beifong on his forearm. That’s just one of the several tattoos he has on his tall body, but I will say, most of them are related to some kind of anime.

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO