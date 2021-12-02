Driver charged with DUI in Darlington County crash that killed EMS worker

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of the vehicle in a one-vehicle crash Saturday that killed a Darlington County EMS worker has now been charged with felony DUI.

Donna J Barnhill of Timmonsville has been charged with felony DUI with death and felony DUI with great bodily injury. She has been booked at the Darlington Detention Center and will have a bond hearing Wednesday morning.

Robin Nichole Knotts, of Lamar, and an EMS worker with the county, was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed into a tree, according to officials.

The crash happened at 9:12 p.m. on South Sansbury Road near Oak Stump Road, according to troopers.

A 2008 GMC SUV was traveling north on South Sansbury Road when it ran off the road and hit a tree. Barnhill, and a passenger in the backseat were taken to a hospital. No one in the SUV was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

