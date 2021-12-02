Driver charged with DUI in Darlington County crash that killed EMS worker
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of the vehicle in a one-vehicle crash Saturday that killed a Darlington County EMS worker has now been charged with felony DUI.
Donna J Barnhill of Timmonsville has been charged with felony DUI with death and felony DUI with great bodily injury. She has been booked at the Darlington Detention Center and will have a bond hearing Wednesday morning.Woman killed in Darlington County crash was EMS worker
Robin Nichole Knotts, of Lamar, and an EMS worker with the county, was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed into a tree, according to officials.
The crash happened at 9:12 p.m. on South Sansbury Road near Oak Stump Road, according to troopers.
A 2008 GMC SUV was traveling north on South Sansbury Road when it ran off the road and hit a tree. Barnhill, and a passenger in the backseat were taken to a hospital. No one in the SUV was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
