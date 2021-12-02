ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Troy Aikman Says 'All-Star' Teams Like the Rams Don't Win Super Bowls

By Ed Black
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XntyA_0dBnVpHe00

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker react to former NFL quarterback, Troy Aikman who had an interesting takeaway from the struggles of the LA Rams , who just lost their third straight game:

“We’ve talked about it — the all-star team just — I’ve never seen it work in the NFL. I know Washington tried it back in, I think, ‘99. I’ve just never seen a team that goes out and tries to put together this all-star team that can win a Super Bowl, much less success,” Aikman said. “It usually unravels, and right now, that’s kind of what’s happening to the Rams. They’ve just not been very consistent.”

Chris Broussard & Rob Parker discuss if there's some truth to this statement. Are the Rams' need to stack talent leading toward their eventual ruin as history has shown, or has Aikman left out other teams that have had success putting together 'All-Star' teams? Chris argues that last year's construction of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemed like an 'All-Star' team. Watch the discussion above!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Not Happy With Troy Aikman On Sunday

NFL fans believe Troy Aikman was a little too harsh on Sunday. Kansas City topped Green Bay, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. The Packers were led by second-year quarterback Jordan Love, who was making his first NFL start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who was sidelined due to a positive test.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Troy Aikman’s net worth in 2021

Troy Aikman is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who played for the Dallas Cowboys for 12 years. He is a three-time Super Bowl and is considered a Dallas Cowboy legend. For this article, we will take a look at Troy Aikman’s net worth in 2021. Troy Aikman’s Net Worth...
WEST COVINA, CA
The Big Lead

Joe Buck Refused to Tell Troy Aikman and America About His Longest Two Minutes in Milwaukee

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman called the Thursday Night Football game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. The game wasn't technically a blowout, but anyone who watched - including Buck and Aikman - knew deep down that a Patriots victory was never in doubt. So with time slowly ticking away Troy Aikman joked that the end of the game was the "longest two minutes that we've been a part of." Buck responded by saying he'd been a part of a longer two minutes in Milwaukee.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Troy Aikman News

Troy Aikman is known for his work on FOX, but could the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster be calling games elsewhere in 2022?. According to a report, Amazon is making a strong push to have Aikman call Thursday night games next season. Front Office Sports reports that Amazon is...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Surprising Admission

Even though Troy Aikman played on some of the most-talented teams in NFL history, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback says he’s not a fan of “superteams.”. Aikman, a Hall of Fame quarterback who won three Super Bowls in the 1990s in Dallas, doesn’t believe “superteams” can work in the NFL.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Broussard
The Spun

Troy Aikman Shares His True Feelings On NFL ‘Superteams’

Hall-of-Fame quarterback Troy Aikman isn’t buying the “Superteam’s” viability in the NFL. With the Los Angeles Rams hitting a midseason skid despite their star power, Aikman weighed-in on the “all-star team mentality” in pro football. “We’ve talked about it — the all-star team just — I’ve never seen it work...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reacts To Mac Jones’ Performance On Sunday

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is once again playing great football and he has his team well out in front of the Cleveland Browns. Jones is playing so well he’s even Hall of Famer Troy Aikman buzzing. Taking to Twitter, Aikman said that Jones has played well beyond...
NFL
Yardbarker

Troy Aikman shares opinion on what's wrong with the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have made some huge moves over the past two years to load their roster with superstar players, but they have lost three games in a row after their hot start to the season. Troy Aikman does not think that is a coincidence. Aikman recently expressed skepticism...
NFL
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowls#American Football#All Star#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Indy100

Bill Belichick roasted for gameday outfit: ‘Looks like grandma going to aerobics’

Bill Belichick epitomised dress-down day on Sunday after showing up to work wearing an outfit that has since been described as a “grandma going to aerobics.”. The New England Patriots head coach, who has made nine trips to the Super Bowl and won six championships, was spotted wearing a Patriots sweatshirt, sweatpants rolled up for no apparent reason, complete with white socks and trainers. One Twitter user joked, “This hood alone is giving me anxiety”, after noting it was resting on his shoulder.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Blowout Win

Sunday was a good day for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. New England is arguably the hottest team in the National Football League right now and the AFC East franchise certainly played like it on Sunday. The Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns, 45-7, on Sunday afternoon. New...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TVShowsAce

Colin Kaepernick’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Colin Kaepernick’s 2021 net worth is a topic of discussion once again. Fans want to know how the former football star is making money. Kaepernick played six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He made his start as a backup quarterback but proved himself with each passing game. Kaepernick quickly...
NFL
New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady’s bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

3K+
Followers
576
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy