Khabib explains why he told Justin Gaethje to ‘shut up’ and wait for UFC title shot

UFC fighter Justin Gaethje revealed his plan to win the UFC lightweight title, and then make his first title defense against Islam Makhachev. Gaethje was not happy when UFC commentator Daniel Cormier suggested that Makhachev should be next in line to fight for the lightweight title after he beat Dan Hooker at UFC 267. As far as Gaethje goes, he is clearly the next man in line for the belt after beating Michael Chandler at UFC 268. So while he knows that Makhachev is a great fighter in his own right who deserves to fight for the belt, Gaethje is confident he should get the next title shot.

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO