ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Khabib explains why he told Justin Gaethje to ‘shut up’ and wait for UFC title shot

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhabib Nurmagomedov has been doing a lot of talking as of late, with the undefeated Dagestani recently telling Justin Gaethje that he should ‘shut...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Gaethje Title Shot & Makhachev vs. Dariush Are Likely Next Per Manager

According to the manager of all three fighters, the UFC’s plans for Justin Gaethje, Islam Makhachev, and Beneil Dariush may now be revealed. Following a pair of significant bouts in the lightweight title picture, Islam Makhachev defeating Dan Hooker at UFC 267 and Justin Gaethje defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 268, there has been much debate and speculation on who will receive the next title shot.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Khabib: UFC offered Islam Makhachev ‘double bonus’ if he finishes Beneil Dariush

Number-four ranked Islam Makhachev is getting a huge push from the UFC, at least according to his long-time training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov. In a recent virtual sit-down with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, “The Eagle” revealed a supposed offer to Makhachev, should he finish Beneil Dariush in their agreed-upon February fight. “UFC...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Islam Makhachev
The Independent

Khabib names hardest puncher faced in UFC and it’s not Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov insists Justin Gaethje is the hardest puncher he has ever faced in the UFC.Having mixed it with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, The Eagle then called it a day after his next fight, which saw him knock off Gaethje on Fight Island, concluding a glittering career with a 29-0 record.But the October 2020 meeting was memorable for the Russian, who maintains the American “hit like a truck”.“This guy [Justin Gaethje] hit like a truck, you know,” Nurmagomedov told Mike Tyson on his Hotboxin’ podcast.“Nobody hit me harder than Justin Gaethje. His kick, his punch, his left hook, right...
UFC
mmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Hopes To Test Gaethje’s Oliveira Theory At UFC 269

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier is looking to test Justin Gaethje‘s theory on champion Charles Oliveira‘s resolve when he meets the Brazilian at UFC 269. Oliveira had UFC gold wrapped around his waist for the first time at UFC 262 in May this year. After the great Khabib Nurmagomedov vacated the title, “Do Bronx” faced relative promotional newcomer Michael Chandler for the belt in a memorable main event clash.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Justin Gaethje reveals plan to win UFC lightweight title, make first title defense against Islam Makhachev

UFC fighter Justin Gaethje revealed his plan to win the UFC lightweight title, and then make his first title defense against Islam Makhachev. Gaethje was not happy when UFC commentator Daniel Cormier suggested that Makhachev should be next in line to fight for the lightweight title after he beat Dan Hooker at UFC 267. As far as Gaethje goes, he is clearly the next man in line for the belt after beating Michael Chandler at UFC 268. So while he knows that Makhachev is a great fighter in his own right who deserves to fight for the belt, Gaethje is confident he should get the next title shot.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shut Up#Combat
mmanews.com

Khabib Puts To Rest A Recent Accusation Made By Justin Gaethje

Khabib has put to rest any doubt about where he stands on the UFC lightweight title picture. Although Khabib Nurmagomedov has been retired from competition for over a year, he has remained a steady fixture in the MMA world. He has started his own promotion, has experienced success as a coach for his AKA teammates, and has never shied away from sharing his thoughts on any subject brought to him—whether it be the value of ring girls or discussing the careers of his close friends.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Josh Thomson explains why Islam Makhachev is ‘so much stronger’ than Khabib

Number four-ranked Islam Makhachev has been pretty much a lifelong training partner of retired undefeated former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both men employ the same wrestling and grappling-based approach which has earned them respective successes. But if the two were matched up against each other at least based on strength,...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya’s coach explains why he’s lost respect for Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team: “They got all Hollywood”

City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman has explained why he’s lost some respect for Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team. While Khabib Nurmagomedov may have retired from professional mixed martial arts last year, “The Eagle” is still heavily involved in the sport. From coaching to running his own promotion and doing a string of interviews, Khabib hasn’t been shy when talking about what he does and doesn’t like about the UFC and MMA as a whole.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov advises Dustin Poirier to be cautious in UFC title fight with Charles Oliveira: “This guy is real finisher, he’s very dangerous”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has advised former opponent Dustin Poirier to avoid the “red zone” of Charles Oliveira in their upcoming fight at UFC 269. Poirier (28-6 MMA) will challenge Oliveira (31-8 MMA) for the promotions lightweight world title on December 11 in Las Vegas. The fight will serve as Dustin Poirier’s...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov doubles down on support of Islam Makhachev getting title shot, ‘If you have a nine-fight win streak, you have to fight for the title’

Khabib Nurmagomedov won’t be changing his mind anytime soon when it comes to the UFC lightweight title picture. The former king of the division recently shared his thoughts on the matter when telling former challenger Justin Gaethje that he “fell asleep” in his lone undisputed opportunity. Despite a recent victory in an instant classic with Michael Chandler at UFC 268, Gaethje is behind Islam Makhachev in the pecking order according to “The Eagle.”
UFC
ClutchPoints

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives update on potential UFC return plans

Khabib Nurmagomedov made waves back in October 2020 when he retired from MMA after a successful title defense at UFC 254. He beat Justin Gaethje by submission and retired in the cage right after. Now Khabib Nurmagomedov is an MMA promoter for his own brand called Eagle FC. He recently...
UFC
fightsports.tv

This UFC Fighter Is The Hardest Puncher Khabib Nurmagomedov Ever Faced

To Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje stands out to him. Gaethje (23-3) is the hardest puncher Nurmagomedov’s ever faced, he said. “This guy [Justin Gaethje] hit like a truck, you know,” Nurmagomedov told Mike Tyson on his Hotboxin’ podcast. “Nobody hit me harder than Justin Gaethje. His kick, his punch, his left hook, right hook, right uppercut.”
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor explains why Khabib Nurmagomedov was ‘good, not great’ in deleted tweet

Conor McGregor believes Khabib Nurmagomedov was good but not great as a fighter. Nurmagomedov retired at 29-0 and is considered arguably the greatest lightweight of all time, as well as being one of the best fighters ever. He was dominant during his UFC run which included a fourth-round submission win over McGregor, yet for the Irishman, a variety of reasons hinders Nurmagomedov’s legacy.
UFC
mmanews.com

Ngannou Explains Gane Snub, Thinks UFC Set The Whole Thing Up

Francis Ngannou has explained his viral backstage snub of former training partner Ciryl Gane, and he says there’s more than what meets the eye. One of the stories that came out of UFC 268 had nothing to do with all the in-cage action. A backstage non-encounter between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane widely made the rounds over the internet, with Ngannou shown walking straight past Gane without even a trace of acknowledgment.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy