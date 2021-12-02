ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings top Kraken 4-3 in shootout for 4th straight win

By DANA GAURUDER ~ Associated Press
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) -- Adam Erne scored the decisive goal in a shootout and the Detroit Red Wings won their fourth straight game by beating the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night. Detroit won the shootout 2-1, with Dylan Larkin also converting. Robby Fabbri, Vladislav Namestnikov and Lucas Raymond scored...

