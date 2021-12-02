Red Wings top Kraken 4-3 in shootout for 4th straight win

There are certain Kraken players who 'go hard on pucks' pretty much every second of every shift. Or so it seems. Two examples from Monday's win in Buffalo: Yanni Gourde chasing a Sabres defenseman behind the net during a penalty kill, getting his stick on the puck, then skating away with the puck when the D-men stumbled. Gourde patiently waited for Kraken teammates to get to the offensive zone, dishing a perfect pass to Carson Soucy for the first shorthanded goal in franchise history.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO