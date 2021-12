RSN (Tom Werme & Brian Oliver) “From a defensive standpoint, it's not where I want to be. I'm very disappointed, but I'm not discouraged. It gives us an opportunity to really reflect and see what we're doing and the things that we need to change. And I guarantee things will change. I'm convinced that not only can we be a good defensive team, I'm convinced that we can be a great defensive team, and it will change." - UNC head coach Hubert Davis after the Tar Heels’ loss to Tennessee on Sunday.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO