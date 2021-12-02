Ultimate Alabama Athletes: Antonio Langham

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
Longtime Tuscaloosa News sports writer Cecil Hurt died Tuesday afternoon at UAB Hospital in Birmingham of complications from pneumonia. Hurt, 62, had worked for The Tuscaloosa News since 1982, becoming the newspaper’s sports editor and columnist seven years later. Alabama football coach Nick Saban said in a statement that Hurt...
Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
You can reportedly add another notable name to the college football head coach firing list. According to a report from Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the Washington Huskies are expected to fire head coach Jimmy Lake. Lake, 44, is currently suspended for shoving and hitting current linebacker Ruperake...
Mac Jones was trying to hurt an opponent. That's the only takeaway one can have after watching replays of him twisting Brian Burns' ankle on Sunday in the New England Patriots' 24-6 victory against the Carolina Panthers. And any player who intentionally tries to hurt an opponent, especially with something...
Arkansas’ Sam Pittman was the fifth head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference on Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Pittman was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “We’re excited to go to Alabama. They have an...
All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
No one likes to lose. A loss hangs over a team like an ominous cloud, blocking out the bright spots and bringing everyone down until a team wins again. The Texas Longhorns, under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just turned in a lackluster performance against the Iowa State Cyclones.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young added a new NIL deal to his growing list, and this time it involves food. The Crimson Tide star announced he has partnered with Subway, and he now has his own sub. “The Tuscaloosa” is composed of steak, bacon, Monterey cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce. “A...
Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
The 2021 college football season is starting to wind down, with only a few games left on the regular season schedule. With conference title games only a few weeks away, every game is that much more important for teams hoping to make the College Football Playoff. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Lee Corso gave an updated look at his playoff teams right now.
Hall of Fame coach Barry Switzer knows who his top candidate would be if he were in charge of choosing the next Oklahoma head man. Mike Leach is a name both Sooners fans and former coach Lincoln Riley is familiar with, and Switzer believes he’d be the perfect fit. “I...
If Bo Nix actually does end up transferring from the Auburn football program, a large swath of Tiger fans ought to be ashamed of their behavior that led to that. Nix has been a lightning rod all season and has caught the blame for the team’s early-season loss to Penn State–which could alternatively be contributed to play-calling gaffes by Mike Bobo and a phantom Zakoby McClain targeting call on fourth and goal that would have given AU the ball back down one with over 12 minutes left to go–and the team’s near-loss to Georgia State a week later that required TJ Finley to come in and save the day in the fourth quarter.
Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Reactions to the move ranged all over the spectrum, with some calling it a great move and others questioning Kelly’s fit in Louisiana.
We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason. According to Woody Wommack...
Arch Manning starred in a Louisiana high school playoff game with Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin there to take it all in. Ole Miss football legacy Arch Manning put on a show in front of Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin in a Louisiana high school playoff game on Friday.
It appears former USC star Reggie Bush is a big fan of the Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as their new head coach. After a long search for the next tactician to catapult them back to contention, USC landed one of the most sought-after coaches in the college football ranks in Riley. The 38-year-old coach left the Oklahoma Sooners to join the proud school known for fielding competitive teams across all sports.
