Trio of Bobcats named to all-league football team

A trio of Aberdeen Bobcats were named to the 2A Evergreen Conference’s Second Team as the league announced its all-conference football team on Monday.

Junior running back Jeremy Sawyer, junior offensive lineman Mason Sorensen and senior defensive lineman Joshua Henry were named to the league’s second team after leading the Bobcats to a regional playoff game in 2021.

Sawyer rushed for 1,226 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, which included eight games of over 100 yards rushing for the Bobcats feature running back.

Sorensen started at right guard for an Aberdeen line that led the offense to 2,231 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns this past season.

Henry was named a Second Team defender after recording 16 total tackles, forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble in the 2021 season.

The full all-league team is as follows:

2021 2A Evergreen All-Conference Football Team

Co-MVPs : Ryan Otton, Tumwater, sr.; Austin Terry, Tumwater, sr.

Offensive MVP: Gavin Fugate, W.F. West, jr.

Defensive MVP: Daniel Matagi, W.F. West, jr.

Coaching Staff of the Year: Tumwater

First Team

Offense

Quarterback — Landon Hawes, Rochester, sr.

Running Back — Talon Betts, Rochester, sr.; Payton Hoyt, Tumwater, sr.; Carlos Matheney, Tumwater, jr.

Wide Receiver — Seth Weller, Tumwater, sr.; Dante Trikoff, Shelton, jr.; Gage Brumfield, W.F. West, fr.; Cameron Amoroso, W.F. West, jr.

Tight End — Max Moob, Rochester, jr.

Offensive Line — Owen Gillaspie, Rochester, jr.; Mario Boxley, Shelton, jr.; Aidan Aguero, Tumwater, sr.; Justin Walter, Tumwater, sr.; Lolomana’ia Hafoka, Tumwater, jr.; William Buzzard, W.F. West, jr.

Kicker — Brendon Keizar, Shelton, jr.

Punter — Tyrell Stewert, Shelton, sr.

Defense

Defensive Line — Isaiah Vasquez, Centralia, sr.; Nick Cairns, Tumwater, sr.; William Buzzard, W.F. West, jr.; Carson Lowe, Black Hills, sr.; Brock Guyette, W.F. West, sr.; Blaze Andrews, Shelton, jr.

Linebacker — Blake Ely, W.F. West, jr.; Ryan Mackeiwicz, Shelton, sr.; Caleb Sadlemyer, Tumwater, sr.; Bennett Ferris, Tumwater, sr.

Defensive Back — Brad Eleton, Shelton, jr.; Ashton Paine, Tumwater, sr.; Ryan Orr, Tumwater, sr.; Cristo Parriott, W.F. West, jr.

Second Team

Offense

Quarterback — Mason Goos, Shelton, jr.

Running Back — Brock Guyette, W.F. West, sr.; Jeremy Sawyer, Aberdeen, jr.; Gabe Seymour, Centralia, jr.; Johnnie Stallings, Black Hills, jr.

Wide Receiver — Gabe Menefee, Shelton, soph.; Evan Stajduhar, W.F. West, jr.; Luke Ellison, Black Hills, sr.

Tight End — Garren Smith, Rochester, sr.

Offensive Line — Willy Stinkeoway, Centralia, jr.; Caleb Sadlemyer, Tumwater, sr.; Ian Wilsbach, Shelton, jr.; Tanner Wallin, W.F. West, sr.; Mason Sorensen, Aberdeen, jr.; Jaden Nichols, Rochester, soph.

Kicker — Zach Scmidt, Tumwater, sr.

Punter — Erik Vasquez, Rochester, sr.

Defense

Defensive Line — Hayden Haskins, Rochester, sr.; Joshua Henry, Aberdeen, sr.; Aidan Aguero, Tumwater, sr.; Brennan Trujillo, W.F. West, sr.

Linebacker — Travis Carson, Black Hills, soph.; Brad Tiller, Shelton, jr.; Sawyer Robbins, Rochester, sr.; Ariel Velazquez, Centralia, soph.; Trent Roy, Tumwater, sr.

Defensive Back — Xander Shepler, Black Hills, jr.; Brady Baird, Rochester, jr.; Rex Akins, Centralia, sr.; TeJay Parker, Tumwater, sr.