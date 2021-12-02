ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern Secret Witness offering rewards for information in 6 Delano homicide investigations

By Marisel Maldonado
 4 days ago

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Secret Witness is offering rewards of up to $10,000 for information leading to arrests in six Delano homicide investigations, including the death of Erika Lango.

Kern Secret Witness announced on Facebook they are asking for information on the deaths of Erika Lango , Saul Vaca , Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez , Adam Rene Guillen , Rene Rodriguez, Jr. and 12-year-old Elayna Saidee Dorig and 11-year-old Makeliah Osorno .

No arrests have been made in each case.

Anyone with information on these homicides is asked to call Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040, or the Delano Police Department, at 661-720-2275. You will remain anonymous.

Visit KernSecretWitness.com to submit an anonymous tip online.

Erika Lango – Dec. 2013

Erika Lango was reported missing on Oct. 9, 2013 and was later found murdered in a canal in Delano on Dec. 3, 2013.

READ MORE: Who killed Erika Lango?

Saul Vaca – February 2018

Saul Vaca, 21, was shot on Belmont Street in Delano on Feb. 23, 2018. He later died from his injuries at Delano Regional Medical Center.

READ MORE: 21-year-old man killed in Delano shooting Friday

Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez – January 2020

Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez, 19, was shot and killed at Cesar Chavez Park in Delano on Jan. 2, 2020.

READ MORE: Delano shooting victim, 19, identified as Fresno State student

Adam Rene Guillen – January 2020

Adam Rene Guillen, 21, was shot and killed in the area of County Line Road and Hiett Avenue in Delano on Jan. 31, 2020, according to Delano Police.

READ MORE: Deadly shooting victim from Delano identified

Rene Rodriguez Jr. – June 2020

Rene Rodriguez Jr., 18, was shot on Ellington Street in Delano on June 16, 2020. He was taken to Kern Medical, where he later died.

READ MORE: One killed, another wounded in shootings Tuesday night in Delano

Elyana Saide Dorig and Makeliah Rayann Osorno – July 2020

12-year-old Elayna Saidee Dorig and 11-year-old Makeliah Osorno were gunned down during a middle school birthday party in Delano on Oleander Street on July 2, 2020.

READ MORE: Delano police work to solve shootings of two young girls

Bonnie Mesa
4d ago

my daughter Christina Armendariz was also Shot on 2/16/21 on Asti street in Delano Cal. why wasn't she on there reward list?? she was a single mother that left behind 5 sons!!

