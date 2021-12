Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers has entered the NBA's health & safety protocols and is expected to miss the next several games. Rivers will miss a minimum of 10 days if he tested positive for the virus, which would cost him at least six games. Bones Hyland has also entered protocols, so look for Monte Morris and Facundo Campazzo to take on larger roles in the short-term. Markus Howard may also be able to earn more minutes in the rotation.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO