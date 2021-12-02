Maryland men’s basketball continues to struggle offensively, loses to Virginia Tech

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – On a night that the Maryland men’s basketball team was honoring the late Len Bias, the Terps finished with a 62-58 loss to Virginia Tech.

Maryland, who entered the season ranked and with high expectations, made just 1-of-13 three point attempts, as it dropped to 5-3 overall on the season.

Maryland junior Qudus Wahab led all players with 18 points, but got in foul trouble and only scored four points in the second half.

The Terps have a lot to figure out as they enter Big Ten play. Maryland will host Northwestern at noon on Sunday for its conference opener.

