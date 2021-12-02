ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland men’s basketball continues to struggle offensively, loses to Virginia Tech

By Alex Flum
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vh3wE_0dBnTgVv00

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – On a night that the Maryland men’s basketball team was honoring the late Len Bias, the Terps finished with a 62-58 loss to Virginia Tech.

Maryland, who entered the season ranked and with high expectations, made just 1-of-13 three point attempts, as it dropped to 5-3 overall on the season.

Maryland junior Qudus Wahab led all players with 18 points, but got in foul trouble and only scored four points in the second half.

The Terps have a lot to figure out as they enter Big Ten play. Maryland will host Northwestern at noon on Sunday for its conference opener.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Related
WDVM 25

Maryland fall to Northwestern in Manning’s coaching debut

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – With just a little over 35 seconds left in regulation; fans in the Xfinity Center steadily poured out of the arena, as the Maryland Terrapins lose their first Big Ten matchup of the season to Northwestern, 67-61, in interim Head Coach, Danny Manning’s debut. In his first press conference as […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Maryland go bowling with Virginia Tech in Pinstripe Bowl

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Terrapins will go bowling with the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Pinstripe Bowl, on December 29th, 2021 at Yankee Stadium in New York, NY. This is Maryland’s first bowl game since 2016. “We are excited to be selected to play in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl,” said Maryland […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Maryland fight through tough Miami Hurricanes, win 84-72

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Despite committing 16 turnovers, the Maryland Terrapins survive a tough Miami Hurricanes team, winning 84-72 to get back in the win column. “We knew what to expect.” said Head Coach Brenda Frese, “Obviously in the path with these battles against Miami, knew they were going to come in here really […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland College Sports
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
WDVM 25

Quince Orchard football defeats Wise in 4A state title game, completes undefeated season

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) – The Quince Orchard football team hoisted the MPSSAA 4A state championship trophy at Navy Stadium on Friday, defeating Wise 31-13 and completing a perfect 14-0 season. “We overcame the doubters,” Quince Orchard senior cornerback Jalen Huskey said. “Everybody saying from the beginning of the season, talking about we’re the worst QO […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Len Bias
WDVM 25

Washington defense beginning to find rhythm during three game winning streak

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — Don’t look now, but the Washington Football Team is making moves in the NFC. After starting the season 2-6, Washington has now won three straight, and are currently the #7 seed in the playoffs. During the winning streak, the offense has been more efficient, however, it’s the defense that has really […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy