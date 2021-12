It was a game vastly different from November 8th when the Los Angeles Kings came to town and took it to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a 5-1 score. Last night, the Maple Leafs exited a tight first period with a 1-0 lead thanks to an Alex Kerfoot goal. After Auston Matthews took what looked like a questionable penalty at the tail end of the first period – when does Matthews ever take a penalty – and the Kings scored on the ensuing second-period power-play, it was all Maple Leafs.

