Razer Shares Fall Nearly 8% After Group Including Co-Founder Offers to Take Company Private

By Saheli Roy Choudhury, CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA consortium that includes co-founder Tan Min-Liang as well as private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has made an offer to take Hong Kong-listed gaming hardware company Razer private. It has offered to pay up to 10.79 billion Hong Kong dollars ($1.38 billion) to buy all remaining shares. The...

