Arizona Diamondbacks add MLB saves leader Mark Melancon to bullpen

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks signed right-handed reliever Mark Melancon to a two-year contract Wednesday, the team announced.

Terms of the pact weren't disclosed, but MLB Media and the Arizona Republic reported that Melancon's deal will pay him $6 million in each of 2022 and 2023. The agreement also includes a mutual option of $5 million for the 2024 season with a $2 million buyout.

"He's a proven backend bullpen guy," D-Backs general manager Mike Hazen told reporters Wednesday. "We talked about at the beginning of the off-season wanting to rebuild our bullpen.

"You know, it was a major issue for us last year and we've done some things on the edges and we're going to continue to do some things as we move through the off-season. But getting a guy in this [closer] spot was important for us."

Melancon, who will turn 37 in March, led MLB last season with 39 saves for the San Diego Padres.

In the 2021 season, he posted a 4-3 record and 2.33 ERA across 64 2/3 innings for the Padres. It was his first season with the franchise after spending parts of the last two seasons with the Atlanta Braves (2019-20).

Melancon, a four-time All-Star selection, has a 34-30 record with a 2.79 ERA and 244 saves over 13 Major League seasons for the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, Braves and Padres.

