A report of smoke in the building summoned Chillicothe Fire Fighters to 721 Webster at about 1:50 pm Monday. The fire department arrived in three minutes to find light smoke. The business had turned on the furnace for the first time that day. The fire crew also checked light ballast, the roof, and upper level. No other signs of fire or smoke were found. The business was advised to have the furnace checked. They were in the scene for about 30 minutes.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO