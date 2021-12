EDGE Khalil Mack (foot) NB Duke Shelley (hamstring) Mack was ruled out last weekend when it was revealed that he would require season-ending surgery. “With (Mack), it’s been the last several weeks just trying to get right,” coach Matt Nagy said of Mack’s surgery. “I think we did everything as far as trying to attack it the right way with him, and I know he’s put a lot of time and energy in trying to get back and see where things are at. But this is where we’re at. I know he’s frustrated because he’s such a competitor. But this is the best thing for him and the best situation to be able to help him out and get it fixed.”

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO