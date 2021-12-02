ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Police seek person of interest in connection with death of housekeeper at Bally’s

By Yan Kaner
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uSTXy_0dBnRaQp00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police release video of the person of interest in connection with the death of a housekeeper at Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

Metro police say on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at approximately 5:55 p.m., police received a call stating a housekeeper had been found unresponsive inside a hotel room located in the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Security advised the housekeeper was having a medical issue and was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where she later died.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the woman as 61-year-old Basilisa Smith.

Security at the property told police that they did not see anything suspicious.

New information revealed Tuesday led Metro police to reexamine the incident as a possible homicide, as first reported by the I-Team.

Police are also investigating a shooting that occurred at Bally’s early Sunday morning. There is no known connection between the incidents.

Anyone who knows the person of interest or has any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702- 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bally#Police#Person Of Interest#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Las Vegas Hotel#Sunrise Hospital#Metro#The I Team#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

Parents captured after son charged in deadly Michigan high school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said. James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building in Detroit that housed artwork, Detroit Police Chief […]
PONTIAC, MI
8 News Now

8 News Now

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy