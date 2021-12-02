ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge toll violation fines being reduced

By Bay City News Service
San Mateo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bay Area Toll Authority announced Wednesday that fines for toll violation notices will be reduced for anyone who received them on the region’s seven state-owned toll bridges dating back to the start of 2021. The BATA, the agency tasked with administering toll revenues from the Bay Area’s toll...

www.smdailyjournal.com

