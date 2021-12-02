Sanchez has huge night to pace Fairfield win

Stephen Curry totaled 12 points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3PT, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, and one steal in the Warriors’ 119-104 win over the Raptors on Sunday. Curry had a tough shooting night in the Warriors’ win over the Raptors as he went 20.0 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent from beyond the arc. Yes, it wasn't an ideal night for the MVP candidate; however, it could be seen as an even bigger win for the Warriors in the long run. The team beat a competitive Raptors team with Curry not having to shoulder the bulk of the offensive effort. His off night allowed for others to step up, and in doing so, could have further fortified this hungry Warriors squad. With the rise of Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, Curry may be forced to do less, which could inadvertently put a cap on his upside. However, he would still be a must-consider fantasy asset any time the Warriors were on the slate.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO