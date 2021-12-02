Al Horford and Celtics’ defense shut down 76ers in 88-87 win

100 years ago last week Jacob Rodney Cohen, aka Rodney Dangerfield, was born. He didn’t have sustained success as a standup until his 40s when he hit upon a catchphrase that changed his life- "I get no respect." 23 years ago today Grant Williams was born. For pretty much all of his young NBA career Grant has gotten no respect, and he isn’t the only one on this team. Horford was dumped in NBA Siberia to get his money off the 76ers' books. People questioned why the Celtics would spend a mid first rounder to send Kemba to OKC and get Al back. No Celtic over the last decade has been derided by Celtics’ fans like Marcus Smart. Dennis Schroder was a punchline all summer after "fumbling the bag" and having to settle for a last minute mini MLE. The Celtics got Josh Richardson for nothing from Dallas, and 76ers and Mavs fans couldn’t wait to tell us how much he sucked. Romeo was a "bust." Rob was too risky (and not a real center, whatever that means).

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO