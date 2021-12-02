ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Horford and Celtics’ defense shut down 76ers in 88-87 win

By Bobby Manning
CelticsBlog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAl Horford last played the 76ers on Mar. 20, 2019, absent for both of the Thunder’s battles with Philadelphia during his condensed 2020-21 season. Once heralded as something akin to a Joel Embiid slower if such a thing exists, he joined him for an admittedly challenging season in 2019-20 before getting...

www.celticsblog.com

fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Celtics Benefiting from Al Horford’s Thunder Experience

Al Horford came to Oklahoma City as a salary dump from the 76ers, who had signed him away from the Celtics a season prior. Horford, back in a Celtics uniform on Saturday, faced his old Thunder squad for the first time, rejuvenated and in some ways playing better than he did during his first stint in Boston. He subtly posted 10 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and a block in his team’s 111-105 win over OKC, likely qualifying for an NBA All-Defense team if the season ended today.
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tatum (26 pts, 16 reb) leads Celtics past 76ers, 88-87

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had made just one of his first six shots against Philadelphia when Celtics coach Ime Udoka came to him with a sort of a pep talk. “I told him it would be nice to make a shot,” Udoka said. “He looked up at me and said: ‘I’ve got nine rebounds.’”
NBA
iheart.com

Spurs Top Celtics 96-88

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Boston Celtics, 96-88 on Friday night. Dejounte Murray led the way for the Spurs with a career-high tying 29 points, along with 11 rebounds and 6 assists, while Derrick White added 17 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in the victory. Jayson Tatum tallied 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Celtics.
NBA
CelticsBlog

The fit: Josh Richardson has another role-defining game in win over Raptors

After missing a week with a non-COVID illness, Josh Richardson returned to the Celtics rotation in Toronto and was a key component in their 109-97 win over the Raptors. It was arguably his best game in green since arriving in Boston this summer and then subsequently signing a one-year extension through 2023.
NBA
arcamax.com

Sixers can't overcome poor shooting in 88-87 loss to Celtics

BOSTON — A TD Garden worker climbed a yellow ladder set under the basket closest to the Celtics’ bench, delaying the start of Wednesday’s second half as he replaced the net thread by thread. And with 2 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the third quarter, the ladder and net adjusters...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Celtics are cautiously optimistic for full health against Philadelphia

In a sentence that has rarely been uttered over the last five years, the Boston Celtics could be at full health in the regular season ahead of tomorrow night’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. A number of maladies have plagued the Celtics this season, including COVID-19, non-COVID-19 illnesses, hamstring strains,...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Respect for the Rotation Role Players

100 years ago last week Jacob Rodney Cohen, aka Rodney Dangerfield, was born. He didn’t have sustained success as a standup until his 40s when he hit upon a catchphrase that changed his life- "I get no respect." 23 years ago today Grant Williams was born. For pretty much all of his young NBA career Grant has gotten no respect, and he isn’t the only one on this team. Horford was dumped in NBA Siberia to get his money off the 76ers' books. People questioned why the Celtics would spend a mid first rounder to send Kemba to OKC and get Al back. No Celtic over the last decade has been derided by Celtics’ fans like Marcus Smart. Dennis Schroder was a punchline all summer after "fumbling the bag" and having to settle for a last minute mini MLE. The Celtics got Josh Richardson for nothing from Dallas, and 76ers and Mavs fans couldn’t wait to tell us how much he sucked. Romeo was a "bust." Rob was too risky (and not a real center, whatever that means).
NBA
CelticsBlog

Role players carry Boston to victory: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Raptors

1. For a few years, when the Celtics have gotten a road win, it’s generally been because Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown had a big game. Or it might have been Kemba Walker, Kyrie Irving or Gordon Hayward stepping up. Not in this one. Boston won this game in Toronto because of their role players.
NBA
ESPN

Tatum and the Celtics take on the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (11-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (11-10, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics square off against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tatum is 10th in the NBA averaging 24.3 points per game. The Celtics are 2/3 against the rest of...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Analyzing Jaylen Brown’s recent struggles

A lack of offensive consistency has been one of the biggest issues for the Boston Celtics this season. They have been steadily improving in that regard, but when things looked rough at the start of the season, there was one player who helped them power through: Jaylen Brown. His efficient shooting was carrying their offense.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Halftime hot takes: a classic Boston vs. Philly slugfest

Celtics against 76ers is a game you circle on the calendar. It’s always a good time with the fanbases going back and forth and some ratcheted up intensity. Make that a minimum four times a year, and you’ve got half a decade of entertaining basketball. This is the first time...
NBA
USA Today

Sixers at Celtics: Boston brings out the clamps at the Garden, win 88 - 87

The Boston Celtics won a hard-fought game on their home court of TD Garden against a resilient Philadelphia 76ers squad 88 – 87 to improve to 12 – 10 so far this season, using lockdown defense and connected play to secure the last game they’ll play at home before they head out on their annual West Coast swing.
NBA
The bigs key a big win: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-76ers

1. Al Horford tried to downplay the concept of a “revenge game” following the Boston Celtics victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, but it was clear Horford had a little extra juice throughout the game. He started off by going right at Joel Embiid for a bucket:. A couple of plays...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics Al Horford speaks out on big win over his former Sixers team

Al Horford and the Boston Celtics were able to come away with an impressive win over the Philadelphia Sixers, 88-87. According to Keith Smith, Horford had this to say,. “No question” it wasn’t just another game for him tonight vs the 76ers: “It was a great win, considering…well…everything. Great win.”
NBA
CelticsBlog

Garden Report: Jayson Tatum claps back at criticism of selfishness

Jayson Tatum scored 26 points with 16 rebounds during a 9-for-20 performance in a win vs the 76ers. The Celtics escaped early shooting woes and locked down on defense, as Tatum showcased his off-ball abilities to escape a 1-for-6 hole early and eventually hit the game-winning shot late. Post-game, he addressed reports of him being selfish, likely alluding to last week’s ESPN feature by Tim Bontemps.
NBA

