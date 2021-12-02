ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coach's Challenge: SEA @ DET - 17:15 of the First Period

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kraken challenge for off-sides prior to Lucas Raymond's goal, and after review, the call on the ice is reversed. Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Detroit. Explanation: Video review determined that Detroit's Lucas Raymond preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side...

www.nhl.com

Lehner declines invitation to play for Sweden at 2022 Olympics

Golden Knights goalie cites health reasons for turning down opportunity. Robin Lehner will not play for Sweden at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The Vegas Golden Knights goalie said he did not accept an invitation to participate in the men's hockey tournament, scheduled for Feb. 9-19, because of health reasons discussed with his psychiatrist.
NHL

Video Review: TBL @ PHI - 17:20 of the Second Period

Upon further review, it was determined that Scott Laughton's stick was above the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the net. Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line and High-Sticking the Puck. Result: No Goal Philadelphia. Explanation: At 17:20 elapsed time, the Situation Room informed the...
NHL

Thorn on the Art and Science of Play-By-Play | PODCAST

Broadcaster Gary Thorne has been a steady voice on the sports airwaves, providing play-by-play for parts of six decades. And yet, he still hasn't found his broadcast voice. "Still finding it," Thorne told the Speak of the Devils podcast with a grin. "I don't think it ever ends. "There are...
NHL

Dan Renouf rejoins Red Wings

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today recalled defenseman Dan Renouf from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Renouf, 27, has skated in 13 games with the Griffins this season, notching three assists and 15 penalty minutes, and made his Red Wings season debut on Nov. 24 vs. St. Louis, posting a plus-two rating. Originally signed by Detroit as an undrafted free agent on March 10, 2016, he rejoined the organization this summer after spending a majority of the 2020-21 season with the Colorado Avalanche, earning his first NHL action since making his debut with the Red Wings during the 2016-17 campaign. In 18 games with the Avalanche, Renouf recorded three points (0-3-3), 16 penalty minutes, 20 hits and 12 shots on goal in 10:10 average time on ice. He also appeared in five games for the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles, tallying three points (1-2-3) and four penalty minutes. Renouf previously played 146 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins between 2015-18, helping deliver the franchise's second Calder Cup championship in 2017.
NHL

Golden Knights hold off Flames' late rally

LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights held on for a 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday. Nicolas Roy had a goal and an assist, and Robin Lehner made 23 saves for the Golden Knights (14-10-0), who have won two in a row. "That was...
NHL

Toffoli out several weeks for Canadiens with upper-body injury

Coach says forward's absence 'could be quite long'. Tyler Toffoli will be out several weeks for the Montreal Canadiens with an upper-body injury. The forward was injured during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday. He had two assists in 13:00 of ice time and leads the Canadiens with 17 points (five goals, 12 assists).
NHL

Devils Fall, 3-2, in Shootout to Senators | GAME STORY

The Devils deserved better. They played well enough to win against the Senators Monday night, however, they suffered a 3-2 shootout setback in the first of a three-game homestand at Prudential Center. On the bright side, the Devils were the better team and should have won the game, and did...
NHL

Huberdeau leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK - Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau, Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman and Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Dec. 5. FIRST STAR - JONATHAN HUBERDEAU, LW, FLORIDA PANTHERS. Huberdeau led the NHL with eight assists...
NHL

Simmonds fined $2,250 for actions in Maple Leafs game

NEW YORK - Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds has been fined $2,250, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Winnipeg Jets forward Jansen Harkins during NHL Game No. 380 in Winnipeg on Sunday, Dec. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The...
NHL

Spezza to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Maple Leafs game

Forward facing discipline for kneeing against Jets defenseman Pionk. Jason Spezza will have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is facing discipline for kneeing against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. A suspension of at least five games is possible because Spezza was offered the option of an in-person hearing.
NHL

Bishop to begin conditioning assignment after injury absence from Stars

Goalie had knee surgery, last played during 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Ben Bishop will begin a conditioning assignment this week with Texas of the American Hockey League, the next step for the Dallas Stars goalie to return to the NHL this season. Bishop was placed on long-term injured reserve Oct....
NHL

Red Wings recall Luke Witkowski from Grand Rapids

Witkowski, 31, has skated in 17 games with the Griffins this season, picking up one point and 43 penalty minutes. The Holland, Mich., native is in his second stint with the Red Wings after previously spending two seasons with the Red Wings from 2017-19 and picking up six points (1-5-6) and 86 penalty minutes in 65 games. Witkowski rejoined the organization in the offseason after serving as captain of the AHL's Syracuse Crunch in 2020-21, posting two points (0-2-2), a plus-eight rating and 32 penalty minutes in 14 games before his season was cut short due to injury. In 2019-20, Witkowski appeared in 12 games with the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning, logging three points (1-2-3) and 13 penalty minutes while adding six points (2-4-6), a plus-12 rating and 63 penalty minutes in 29 games with the Crunch. Over nine professional seasons, Witkowski has notched 13 points (2-11-13) and 162 penalty minutes in 131 NHL games between Detroit and Tampa Bay and 48 points (9-39-48), a plus-31 rating and 662 penalty minutes in 278 AHL games with Syracuse and Grand Rapids.
NHL

Carlson lifts Capitals past Ducks in shootout

WASHINGTON -- John Carlson tied the game in the second period before scoring the deciding goal in the shootout for the Washington Capitals in a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Capital One Arena on Monday. Tom Wilson scored his 100th NHL goal, and Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves...
NHL

Maven's Memories: Morrow's Moments

Stan Fischler on defenseman Ken Morrow's timely goals for the Islanders. Ken Morrow was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, Class of 1995, for a reason. He was one of the most accomplished defensive defensemen of all-time -- on the collegiate level, on the Olympic stage and in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets get right back on the road in Toronto

BLUE JACKETS (13-10-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (17-7-2) As the Blue Jackets go, there seems to be one attribute that determines whether the team will have success in a game. And that's exactly how annoying it can be. Those are the words of defenseman Adam Boqvist, anyway, after the Blue Jackets...
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota at Edmonton

Four-game trip commences Tuesday night against the Oilers at Rogers Place. Who: Minnesota Wild (17-6-1, 35 points) at Edmonton Oilers (16-7-0, 32 points) Listen: KFAN FM 100.3; Wild Radio Network; Wild NHL App. Follow: @mnwild; @mnwildscribe; GameCenter. The Wild Warmup is presented by Bryant Heating and Cooling. EDMONTON -- With...
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Avalanche

Looking to end an eight-game winless skid, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (8-10-4) return to the ice on Monday to host Jared Bednar's Colorado Avalanche (12-7-6). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET ( NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). On Monday, the Flyers announced that Alain...
NHL

Flyers lose to Avalanche in first game since firing Vigneault

Philadelphia is 0-7-2 in past nine; Annunen gets win, assist in first NHL start. Cale Makar scored a goal and Gabriel Landeskog stretched his point streak to eight games as the Avalanche beat the Flyers, 7-5 05:06 •. The Philadelphia Flyers lost their ninth straight game, and first since firing...
