Arizona basketball’s game against Washington on Thursday will be postponed due to COVID-19 complications in the Huskies’ program, Arizona announced Wednesday night. No. 11 Arizona has started the year 6-0 including a win over then-No. 4 Michigan. This would have been the first conference game of the year for both the Wildcats and the 4-4 Huskies.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO