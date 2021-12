TEXAS, USA — It's National Mutt Day and what better day to show your furry friends some love?. Send your pictures through the Near Me feature of our app. And if you're looking for a pet to add to your family, Dallas Animal Services has over 300 dogs that need a home for the holidays. All adoptions are free and are spayed/neutered, microchipped and current on vaccinations. Go here to see available pets.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO