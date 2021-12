Interesting turn of events for Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik! The game show host is now taking on a new mystery drama from NBC called In Between. According to Deadline, In Between was developed by All My Children actress turned writer/producer Liz Vassey and the Jeopardy! host. Merrin Dungey will star in the series. She is playing a role as a highly successful New York City therapist who is relocating to Between, Georgia. The town has a population of 297. The move was due to learning that her estranged brother was involved in a mysterious accident. As she tries to make a name for herself in the community, Dungey’s character soon realizes that the tiny town does have some big secrets.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO