As we start to look more towards SEAL Team season 5 episode 9 on Paramount+, is there anything in particular that we should expect?. When it comes to specifics, we unfortunately don’t have all that much to share when it comes to the future of the David Boreanaz drama. There is no particular air date just yet, though we’d hope to see more of it over the next couple of weeks. Since moving to the streaming service we’ve had a new installment every week; they even uploaded episode 5 one day after it aired on CBS! We’d assume that there could be a hiatus in here eventually, but we’ll cross that bridge more when we come to it.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO