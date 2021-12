So what if he did not mean it? Arthur Masuaku raised a sheepish arm in the air to acknowledge his goal and his team-mates swamped him in a bundle of celebration. Certainly the vast majority of the London Stadium were not debating whether Masuaku’s swerving effort, which deceived Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy, was a cross or shot. They were too busy celebrating amid the kitsch release of soap bubbles that accompany a goal here.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO