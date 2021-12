If you're looking for a way to 'give back' this holiday season, we have a few suggestions of organizations that could use your help. For me, the holidays are about giving, rather than getting. Now, don't get me wrong. I enjoy receiving gifts as much as anyone. But I get even more pleasure out of finding the perfect gifts for family and friends and watching their faces when they open them. I guess I get it from my Mom, who has always loved Christmas. I remember years when my kids were young when buying those special gifts was nearly impossible. They sometimes settled for the $2 checkers game and a few Hot Wheels cars, because that's all I could afford.

MAINE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO