Howard Kurtz, host of MediaBuzz, blamed CNN President Jeff Zucker and the liberal network for not cracking down sooner on their former star host, Chris Cuomo. "After doing nothing about the Chris Cuomo debacle for months, the network fired its biggest star… Cuomo made really dumb mistakes, crossing some bright red journalistic lines. And yet much of the blame lies with CNN," Kurtz said. "When The Washington Post first reported that Cuomo had joined strategy calls to help his brother, Andrew Cuomo, battle sexual harassment allegations. CNN chief Jeff Zucker brushed it off. He could have disciplined his guy. He could have launched an internal probe, but nothing happened. No slap on the wrist. Chris Cuomo apologized and moved on."

